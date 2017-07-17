10 Movies That Wouldn't Exist Without George A. Romero

Lars Niki / Getty Images

Romero's 1968 classic essentially created the modern zombie, shifting the definition from Haitian mythology-influenced humans under a trance, to flesh-hungry ghouls who will tear you limb from limb.

But Night of the Living Dead wasn't just groundbreaking for its depiction of the titular monsters: It also reflected Romero's progressive values. He cast black actor Duane Jones as the lead, and infused the movie with the satire, dark comedy, and social commentary that would become trademarks of his films.