10 Movies That Wouldn't Exist Without George A. Romero
And one TV show.
Night of the Living Dead filmmaker George A. Romero, who died on Sunday at 77, created a new genre of horror and inspired countless writers and directors.
Here are 10 movies and one TV series that can be traced back to Romero.
1. The Evil Dead (1981)
2. Dead Alive (1992)
3. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)
4. 28 Days Later (2002)
5. Cabin Fever (2002)
6. Slither (2006)
7. The Walking Dead (2010–)
8. The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
9. World War Z (2012)
10. The Purge series (2013–)
11. Get Out (2017)
