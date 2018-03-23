6 Reasons You'll Love Disney's "Frozen" Musical

Deen Van Meer

Look, it's 2018: Elsa wearing pants does not make her gay. And yet, this was a conscious choice that helps Elsa stand out from the other Disney princesses (or queen, in this case) — and it's also the logical conclusion of an arc that involves Elsa rejecting the life that has been thrust upon her and choosing her own path instead. As soon as Elsa drops her "conceal, don't feel" mentality and embraces her true identity, she ditches a traditionally feminine aesthetic, and while that's not "exclusively gay," it's not meaningless either. To be fair, the musical's subtle queerness isn't that radical a departure from the movie, which was pretty gay to begin with. "Let It Go" is absolutely a song about coming out, and Elsa doesn't get a male romantic partner in the film — in fact, there's a campaign to give Elsa a girlfriend in Frozen 2, which seems...highly unlikely to happen. But the Frozen musical does at least feel like a step in a slightly queerer direction: Just as "Let It Go" is a song about coming out, "Monster" is a song about being ostracized for your sexual identity. Work with me here.