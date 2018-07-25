Every Stephen King Reference In “Castle Rock”

Hulu

Castle Rock, Hulu’s new Stephen King–inspired series, isn't based on any one King novel or story, but on the small Maine town that gives the show its title. Castle Rock is a setting the prolific author has turned to again and again throughout his career. It’s where a rabid Saint Bernard went on a rampage in Cujo, where Johnny Smith got a vision of the apocalypse in The Dead Zone, where a group of kids went to search for a corpse in The Body (adapted into the film Stand by Me), and where a mysterious man who may have been Satan himself set up shop in Needful Things.

But while Castle Rock, which premiered its first three episodes July 25, isn’t a direct adaptation, there are tons of references — both big and small — to some of King’s most famous works. Here’s a list of everything we’ve spotted so far.