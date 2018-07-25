Every Stephen King Reference In “Castle Rock”
Hulu’s new series Castle Rock is chock full of Easter eggs. How many did you catch? (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)
Opening titles
Pages from Needful Things
Volumes of The Green Mile
A page from 'Salem's Lot and the number 19
A map of Stephen King locations
Clipping from Dolores Claiborne
Pages from The Shining
Clipping from Misery
Clipping from Cujo
Map of Shawshank State Prison and Jack Torrance’s writing
Room 217
Clipping from It
Another clipping from The Shining
Episode 1, “Severance”
Shawshank State Prison
Richard Chambers from The Body
Alan Pangborn
Episode 2, “Habeas Corpus”
“Remember the dog?”
“The strangler?”
“1961. It was the fall after they found that boy’s body out by the train tracks.”
Newspaper clippings
The Mellow Tiger
Pet...cemetery
Episode 3, “Local Color”
Psychic bond
This post will be updated throughout the season.
