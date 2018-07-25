BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Every Stephen King Reference In “Castle Rock”

Arts & Entertainment

Every Stephen King Reference In “Castle Rock”

Hulu’s new series Castle Rock is chock full of Easter eggs. How many did you catch? (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

By Louis Peitzman

Headshot of Louis Peitzman

Louis Peitzman

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 25, 2018, at 1:18 p.m. ET

Castle Rock, Hulu’s new Stephen King–inspired series, isn&#x27;t based on any one King novel or story, but on the small Maine town that gives the show its title. Castle Rock is a setting the prolific author has turned to again and again throughout his career. It’s where a rabid Saint Bernard went on a rampage in Cujo, where Johnny Smith got a vision of the apocalypse in The Dead Zone, where a group of kids went to search for a corpse in The Body (adapted into the film Stand by Me), and where a mysterious man who may have been Satan himself set up shop in Needful Things.But while Castle Rock, which premiered its first three episodes July 25, isn’t a direct adaptation, there are tons of references — both big and small — to some of King’s most famous works. Here’s a list of everything we’ve spotted so far.
Hulu

Castle Rock, Hulu’s new Stephen King–inspired series, isn't based on any one King novel or story, but on the small Maine town that gives the show its title. Castle Rock is a setting the prolific author has turned to again and again throughout his career. It’s where a rabid Saint Bernard went on a rampage in Cujo, where Johnny Smith got a vision of the apocalypse in The Dead Zone, where a group of kids went to search for a corpse in The Body (adapted into the film Stand by Me), and where a mysterious man who may have been Satan himself set up shop in Needful Things.

But while Castle Rock, which premiered its first three episodes July 25, isn’t a direct adaptation, there are tons of references — both big and small — to some of King’s most famous works. Here’s a list of everything we’ve spotted so far.

Opening titles

Pages from Needful Things

The opening titles begin with these pages from Needful Things, which is set in Castle Rock.
Hulu

The opening titles begin with these pages from Needful Things, which is set in Castle Rock.

Volumes of The Green Mile

These are the first two parts of The Green Mile, originally published in six paperback volumes, each a month apart. Like Castle Rock, The Green Mile prominently features a prison — though not the same one.
Hulu

These are the first two parts of The Green Mile, originally published in six paperback volumes, each a month apart. Like Castle Rock, The Green Mile prominently features a prison — though not the same one.

ADVERTISEMENT

A page from 'Salem's Lot and the number 19

The page from &#x27;Salem&#x27;s Lot probably isn’t all that important, but the chapter number certainly is. Nineteen is a mystical number in the Stephen King universe, most significantly in the Dark Tower series. You can read all about it here.
Hulu

The page from 'Salem's Lot probably isn’t all that important, but the chapter number certainly is. Nineteen is a mystical number in the Stephen King universe, most significantly in the Dark Tower series. You can read all about it here.

A map of Stephen King locations

You ready for all of this? Derry, which is circled, is probably King’s most important location next to Castle Rock. Derry is the setting for It, Dreamcatcher, and Insomnia. Haven is the town where The Tommyknockers takes place, and it was the setting for the Syfy series Haven, very loosely based on The Colorado Kid. Little Tall Island is the setting for Dolores Claiborne and the miniseries Storm of the Century. Lewiston was the setting for another King miniseries, Kingdom Hospital. Chester’s Mill is where the dome came down in Under the Dome, and Bridgton got infiltrated by mist in — you guessed it — The Mist. Oh, and Bangor is obviously a real city: That’s where Stephen King lives.
Hulu

You ready for all of this? Derry, which is circled, is probably King’s most important location next to Castle Rock. Derry is the setting for It, Dreamcatcher, and Insomnia. Haven is the town where The Tommyknockers takes place, and it was the setting for the Syfy series Haven, very loosely based on The Colorado Kid. Little Tall Island is the setting for Dolores Claiborne and the miniseries Storm of the Century. Lewiston was the setting for another King miniseries, Kingdom Hospital. Chester’s Mill is where the dome came down in Under the Dome, and Bridgton got infiltrated by mist in — you guessed it — The Mist. Oh, and Bangor is obviously a real city: That’s where Stephen King lives.

The map shows a reference to a crash site in Haven — that’s central to the plot of The Tommyknockers.
ABC

The map shows a reference to a crash site in Haven — that’s central to the plot of The Tommyknockers.

The note about the “storm of the century” on Little Tall Island is, of course, a nod to the miniseries.
ABC

The note about the “storm of the century” on Little Tall Island is, of course, a nod to the miniseries.

ADVERTISEMENT
And the total eclipse mentioned at the bottom likely references the cosmic event featured in Dolores Claiborne and Gerald’s Game.
Columbia Pictures

And the total eclipse mentioned at the bottom likely references the cosmic event featured in Dolores Claiborne and Gerald’s Game.

Clipping from Dolores Claiborne

Speaking of Dolores, here’s a brief flash of her name.
Hulu

Speaking of Dolores, here’s a brief flash of her name.

Pages from The Shining

The Shining doesn’t take place anywhere near Castle Rock — but the series does have a character named Jackie Torrance, which sounds an awful lot like The Shining’s Jack Torrance.
Hulu

The Shining doesn’t take place anywhere near Castle Rock — but the series does have a character named Jackie Torrance, which sounds an awful lot like The Shining’s Jack Torrance.

Clipping from Misery

Blink and you’ll miss it, but this is the title Misery’s Return, which is the novel that Annie Wilkes forced Paul Sheldon to write in Misery.
Hulu

Blink and you’ll miss it, but this is the title Misery’s Return, which is the novel that Annie Wilkes forced Paul Sheldon to write in Misery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clipping from Cujo

Again, these are hard to spot, but that looks like “Cujo,” the name of the dog that terrorized Castle Rock.
Hulu

Again, these are hard to spot, but that looks like “Cujo,” the name of the dog that terrorized Castle Rock.

Map of Shawshank State Prison and Jack Torrance’s writing

The map of Shawshank State Prison is pretty self-explanatory: It’s a major setting in Castle Rock. The prison has been mentioned repeatedly throughout King’s career, most notably in the novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, which became the film The Shawshank Redemption. The other page is a crazed Jack Torrance’s repeated sentence in The Shining: “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”
Hulu

The map of Shawshank State Prison is pretty self-explanatory: It’s a major setting in Castle Rock. The prison has been mentioned repeatedly throughout King’s career, most notably in the novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, which became the film The Shawshank Redemption. The other page is a crazed Jack Torrance’s repeated sentence in The Shining: “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

Room 217

Room 217 is the most haunted room in The Shining’s Overlook Hotel. (It’s Room 237 in the movie.)
Hulu

Room 217 is the most haunted room in The Shining’s Overlook Hotel. (It’s Room 237 in the movie.)

Clipping from It

That’s a Pennywise quote from It — and the smile above sure looks like Pennywise too. Castle Rock star Bill Skarsgård played Pennywise in the 2017 movie adaptation.
Hulu

That’s a Pennywise quote from It — and the smile above sure looks like Pennywise too. Castle Rock star Bill Skarsgård played Pennywise in the 2017 movie adaptation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another clipping from The Shining

“REDRUM” is naturally from The Shining. But here’s something else interesting: We see “217” again, but it’s been crossed out and replaced with “237,” the number from the movie. Lots of references to The Shining in these opening titles! What does it all mean? Maybe nothing — but we’ll see.
Hulu

“REDRUM” is naturally from The Shining. But here’s something else interesting: We see “217” again, but it’s been crossed out and replaced with “237,” the number from the movie. Lots of references to The Shining in these opening titles! What does it all mean? Maybe nothing — but we’ll see.

Episode 1, “Severance”

Shawshank State Prison

The premiere of Castle Rock gives us our first glimpse of the newly privatized Shawshank State Prison, which has appeared in several King novels and stories. Red, the narrator of Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption (and the film The Shawshank Redemption), actually lived in Castle Rock before he was sent to prison.
Hulu

The premiere of Castle Rock gives us our first glimpse of the newly privatized Shawshank State Prison, which has appeared in several King novels and stories. Red, the narrator of Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption (and the film The Shawshank Redemption), actually lived in Castle Rock before he was sent to prison.

Shawshank has popped up in It, Dolores Claiborne, Apt Pupil, and Bag of Bones, among other works.
Columbia Pictures

Shawshank has popped up in It, Dolores Claiborne, Apt Pupil, and Bag of Bones, among other works.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Chambers from The Body

Henry is defending a woman named Leanne, who has been accused of killing her abusive husband, Richard Chambers. Richard “Eyeball” Chambers was a member of Ace’s gang in The Body. Because The Body takes place nearly 60 years ago, the ages line up.
Hulu

Henry is defending a woman named Leanne, who has been accused of killing her abusive husband, Richard Chambers. Richard “Eyeball” Chambers was a member of Ace’s gang in The Body. Because The Body takes place nearly 60 years ago, the ages line up.

If you don’t remember Richard Chambers, he was played by Bradley Gregg in Stand by Me. He’s also the older brother of Chris Chambers (River Phoenix in the movie).
Columbia Pictures

If you don’t remember Richard Chambers, he was played by Bradley Gregg in Stand by Me. He’s also the older brother of Chris Chambers (River Phoenix in the movie).

Alan Pangborn

Scott Glenn plays Alan Pangborn, who appears to be the only established King character on Castle Rock. Alan is retired now, but he was once sheriff in Castle Rock, and he played a major role in The Dark Half and Needful Things.
Hulu

Scott Glenn plays Alan Pangborn, who appears to be the only established King character on Castle Rock. Alan is retired now, but he was once sheriff in Castle Rock, and he played a major role in The Dark Half and Needful Things.

Orion Pictures, Columbia Pictures

This isn’t the first time Alan Pangborn has appeared onscreen. He was played by Michael Rooker in The Dark Half and Ed Harris in Needful Things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Episode 2, “Habeas Corpus”

Dale Lacy (Terry O’Quinn) delivers a monologue about Castle Rock at the beginning of the second episode that references some of the major events that have happened here.
Hulu

Dale Lacy (Terry O’Quinn) delivers a monologue about Castle Rock at the beginning of the second episode that references some of the major events that have happened here.

“Remember the dog?”

That would, of course, be Cujo.
Warner Bros.

That would, of course, be Cujo.

“The strangler?”

That&#x27;s a reference to Frank Dodd, the serial killer thwarted by Johnny Smith in The Dead Zone.
Paramount Pictures

That's a reference to Frank Dodd, the serial killer thwarted by Johnny Smith in The Dead Zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“1961. It was the fall after they found that boy’s body out by the train tracks.”

The boy is Ray Brower, whose corpse provides a mission for the kids in The Body.
Columbia Pictures

The boy is Ray Brower, whose corpse provides a mission for the kids in The Body.

Newspaper clippings

We get another run-down of notable Castle Rock horrors later in the episode when Henry Deaver (André Holland) looks through newspaper clippings from the town’s past. “Shopkeeper Missing After Oddity Store Fire” is a reference to Needful Things, particularly — spoiler alert — the ending, in which Leland Gaunt flees after his shop burns to the ground.
Hulu

We get another run-down of notable Castle Rock horrors later in the episode when Henry Deaver (André Holland) looks through newspaper clippings from the town’s past. “Shopkeeper Missing After Oddity Store Fire” is a reference to Needful Things, particularly — spoiler alert — the ending, in which Leland Gaunt flees after his shop burns to the ground.

This first one is hard to make out, but the “Anonymous Tip” in the headline is another reference to The Body. Gordie, Chris, Vern, and Teddy find Ray Brower’s body, but they decide to leave it be and end up anonymously phoning the police and letting them know where to find him.
Hulu

This first one is hard to make out, but the “Anonymous Tip” in the headline is another reference to The Body. Gordie, Chris, Vern, and Teddy find Ray Brower’s body, but they decide to leave it be and end up anonymously phoning the police and letting them know where to find him.

The “Rabid Dog” is, again, Cujo. The article itself spoils the book, including the death of 4-year-old Tad, who survives in the movie.
Hulu

The “Rabid Dog” is, again, Cujo. The article itself spoils the book, including the death of 4-year-old Tad, who survives in the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mellow Tiger

The Mellow Tiger, where Henry meets Jackie (Jane Levy), was a major setting in Needful Things, where the bar’s owner Henry Beaufort and town drunk Hugh Priest murdered each other.
Hulu

The Mellow Tiger, where Henry meets Jackie (Jane Levy), was a major setting in Needful Things, where the bar’s owner Henry Beaufort and town drunk Hugh Priest murdered each other.

Henry asks Jackie about Nan’s Luncheonette, which popped up in The Dark Half and Needful Things.
Hulu

Henry asks Jackie about Nan’s Luncheonette, which popped up in The Dark Half and Needful Things.

Pet...cemetery

Alan is forced to dig up a dead dog to prove to Ruth (Sissy Spacek), who is suffering from dementia, that the animal is definitely dead. In Pet Sematary, buried pets come back to life.
Hulu

Alan is forced to dig up a dead dog to prove to Ruth (Sissy Spacek), who is suffering from dementia, that the animal is definitely dead. In Pet Sematary, buried pets come back to life.

Episode 3, “Local Color”

Psychic bond

Molly Strand (Melanie Lynskey) shares a psychic bond with Henry — it’s been there since they were kids. Molly remembers that when Henry felt pain, she felt pain. This recalls the twin phenomenon between Thad Beaumont and his evil alter ego George Stark in The Dark Half, also set in Castle Rock.
Hulu

Molly Strand (Melanie Lynskey) shares a psychic bond with Henry — it’s been there since they were kids. Molly remembers that when Henry felt pain, she felt pain. This recalls the twin phenomenon between Thad Beaumont and his evil alter ego George Stark in The Dark Half, also set in Castle Rock.

This post will be updated throughout the season.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT