Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

The Hollywood legend, who acted for nearly 70 years, was taken to the hospital Wednesday after reportedly complaining of breathing problems.

Debbie Reynolds, best known for her performances in classic Hollywood musicals like Singin' in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown , died Wednesday one day after her daughter, actor Carrie Fisher, her agent confirmed. She was 84.

Reynolds was taken to a hospital earlier in the day complaining of breathing problems, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

"She wanted to be with Carrie," her son, Todd Fisher, told Variety.

The official cause of death was not immediately given.

Her death marks the loss of another Hollywood legend. She became a major star in the 1950s and '60s, starring in The Affairs of Dobie Gillis, How the West Was Won, The Singing Nun, and Divorce American Style. She continued acting throughout the decades that followed, including in the 1996 Albert Brooks film Mother.

Reynolds also had memorable guest roles on Roseanne and Will and Grace, the latter of which earned her an Emmy, and starred in the Disney Channel's Halloweentown series.

But it was her role in Singin' in the Rain that endeared her to generations of fans.