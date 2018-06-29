23 Horror Remakes That Are Surprisingly Good

Universal Pictures

Director: John Carpenter

Writer: Bill Lancaster

Remake of: The Thing From Another World (1951)

Technically speaking, The Thing is more a new adaptation of the novella Who Goes There? than a remake of the '50s film — but it takes enough inspiration from the latter that it merits inclusion here. There are so many memorable moments of body horror as the titular creature takes on new monstrous forms, but as with Body Snatchers, the real terror is the paranoia of not knowing who is harboring the alien host.