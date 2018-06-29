23 Horror Remakes That Are Surprisingly Good
The Thing, Evil Dead, and — yes — Sorority Row.
1. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
2. Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)
3. Cat People (1982)
4. The Thing (1982)
5. The Fly (1986)
6. The Blob (1988)
7. The Ring (2002)
8. Willard (2003)
9. Dawn of the Dead (2004)
10. The Grudge (2004)
11. House of Wax (2005)
12. The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
13. Quarantine (2008)
14. My Bloody Valentine 3D (2009)
15. The Last House on the Left (2009)
16. Sorority Row (2009)
17. The Crazies (2010)
18. Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2010)
19. Piranha 3D (2010)
20. Fright Night (2011)
21. Maniac (2012)
22. Evil Dead (2013)
23. The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
