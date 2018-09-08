“A Star Is Born” And “Vox Lux” Are Different Sides Of The Same Pop Star Coin

TORONTO — There are only 12 notes in an octave, Bobby (Sam Elliott) explains in A Star Is Born: “All any artist can offer the world is how they see those 12 notes.” It’s something he learned from his brother, Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper), a rock star whose alcoholism repeatedly threatens to derail his career.

Vox Lux — which had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival Friday — and A Star Is Born — which has its North American premiere at TIFF Sunday night — offer the same notes but sound substantially different. Both films are about the creation of a pop star, which requires some mythologizing and sacrifice of personal identity, and both showcase the high cost of fame, particularly the loss of privacy and the self-destructive tendencies that frequently accompany stardom. Both films are also anchored by dynamic leading performances: Natalie Portman at her most unhinged as Vox Lux’s Celeste and Lady Gaga, equal parts charismatic and ferocious, as A Star Is Born’s Ally. But while Vox Lux is remote and caustic, A Star Is Born is inviting and easy to fall in love with.

Vox Lux won’t appeal to everyone — it’s certainly not trying to, anyway. That’s evident from the first scene, in which a high school student opens fire on his classmates, including a young Celeste (Raffey Cassidy). At a memorial service, Celeste debuts an original song, which becomes a viral hit. Enter a manager (Jude Law), and soon she’s on her way to pop stardom. By the time we reconnect with her as an adult, played by Portman, she’s long ago reached diva status, complete with the standard pitfalls: a disastrous love life, an estranged relationship with her daughter (also played by Cassidy), and a substance abuse problem. As an adult, Celeste is never all that likeable, but she’s deeply compelling. What we see of her live concert — the original songs in the film were written by Sia — makes it easy to understand her loyal fan base.

The major problem with Vox Lux is how underbaked it feels. Narration by Willem Dafoe gives it an odd charm — even through scenes of a school shooting and a terrorist attack — but it’s also a shortcut that lets the film gloss over many of the elements of Celeste’s life that have turned her into the nightmare she is in the present day. In the first part of the film, which takes place at the turn of the millennium, we do see hints of Celeste’s transformation — how she’s crafted into a more marketable version of herself, as well as her loss of innocence. But when we skip ahead, she is hardened and cruel, a walking (or rather, stumbling) disaster.

It’s a cheat to deny the audience any real arc, and it makes it difficult to connect emotionally with the Portman segment of the movie, despite the fact that her performance makes it the more entertaining half. There are some interesting ideas here: A journalist (Christopher Abbott) suggests a link between pop stars and terrorists (including, perhaps, school shooters). But Vox Lux never really interrogates that question, which makes those horrific scenes of trauma feel lazy and unearned. There’s nothing wrong with challenging an audience, but writer-director Brady Corbet doesn’t seem to have a clear handle on what it all means.