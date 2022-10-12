We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. FYI, Amazon deals can sell out fast! Also, this sale ends on Oct. 12.
There are always those products I file away in my brain because I want them and also know that I don’t really need them. I can’t rationalize paying full price, but if they’re on sale? That’s a whole different story.
Recently, those bookmarked products have included a new vacuum and a blender. Plus, I was running out of some skincare staples that were better suited for warm weather, and I wanted to peruse some new options as my dry winter skin returns once again.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, on Oct. 11 and 12, was my chance. For the first time, the online behemoth added a second sale in addition to its traditional Prime Day, which is in July. (You have to be a Prime member to participate, but you can also sign up for a 30-day free trial if you don’t want to pay the $139 annual fee.)
I was ready to spring into action. So yesterday, when the deals officially dropped, I spent probably more than I could justify because I was buying everything on sale rather than sporadically at full price.
I excitedly shared my new purchases with my co-workers, and they shared theirs with me, so now I’m sharing them all with you. Here’s everything we bought that you too can get on sale until the end of the day.
This vacuum was my biggest purchase yesterday, but it was also the product that I needed most. When I moved into my current apartment and got a dog, I made the mistake of cutting corners with a cheap vacuum that worked well for a few weeks, then just OK for a few weeks, then started spitting wads of dog hair back out onto my floor instead of sucking it up. I cannot wait to receive this sleek new Shark vacuum, and I’m aware that I’m outing myself as an old millennial for saying that. (BuzzFeed also has a roundup of other vacuum cleaners on sale during Prime Early Access.)
Promising review: “I’ve always wanted a stick vacuum & almost fell for the Dyson hype but couldn’t make myself spend my rent on a vacuum. I got this shark on prime day, BEST DECISION EVER. Idk why I waited so long. I’m a shark vacuum girl for LIFE! I have a dog that sheds constantly, his hair is no match for this vacuum. It comes with sooo many useful attachments as well. 10/10 recommend to ANY & EVERYONE! 🤌🏼” —Brianna Bishop
You can buy a Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum from Amazon for around $230 (originally $350).
Our health editor has been talking about wanting an air purifier since we wrote about them back in April, so I’m happy to report this sale helped her purchase. She decided on this Coway Airmega that looks more chic than most air purifiers and also uses a four-stage filtration system with HEPA filters, which the company says can reduce over 99% of particles in the air.
Promising review: “I love it so much, it helps me sleep better knowing there's no mold spores or dust floating in my room. The air quality indicator is very useful, if you are cooking or vacuuming, or even pass gas the indicator light will turn violet or red to show there is an issue with the air. It's very quiet, and very well made too. I really like how the power cord is 2 prong so it works with my outlets with no adapter needed. Worth every penny, and I might buy a second one for my living room.” —Jack Hurlbut
You can buy a Coway Airmega True HEPA Air Purifier from Amazon for around $155 (originally $230).
So I knew I wanted a better blender than the decades-old hand-me-down I’ve been using from my parents, but I wasn’t quite ready to pay Vitamix prices. This Ninja option felt like a great compromise. It’s a brand name that I trust, it has remarkably high reviews, and it will surely do a better job of blending my smoothie bowls than the sad excuse for a blender I have now.
Promising review: “You get what you pay for and you will not find a better blender at this price point. This blender is just as good as my $300 Vitamix!! Do yourself a favor, don’t buy cheap Walmart blenders. Get yourself a Ninja, you'll be glad you did!” —Dustin H.
You can buy a Ninja Professional Blender from Amazon for around $65 (originally $100).
Now we’re getting into our skincare haul, which was substantial, to say the least. This was a highly debated purchase from a staffer who loves StriVectin but not its luxury prices. This one is 20% off, and it’s a quality product. If you’ve been looking for a good eye cream, this may be your sign to go for it.
Promising review: “I love this eye cream! It looks very understated, no scent. Packaging is very simple. I saw it highly rated on the Internet and decided to experiment and compare it to luxurious eye creams. This feels better than most of my other eye creams. LOVE!” —Linda M. Krause
You can buy StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Intensive Eye Cream Concentrate from Amazon for around $58 (originally $72).
I’m not a huge makeup person and instead strive for that glowy, bright, clear natural skin that every human probably dreams of — but without spending all of my money on skincare products. It’s probably an unattainable goal, but Elemis is one of those brands I’ve been wanting to try and also not wanting to spend the money to try. I decided on this prebiotic sleep mask since I needed a new, more deeply hydrating night cream for winter, and it was a pretty solid deal.
Promising review: “Love this Night Cream. Skin looks and feels wonderful.” —Melody Fair
You can buy Elemis Superfood Midnight Facial from Amazon for $36 (originally $50).
Next up were some bronzing face drops. I’m currently at the bottom of my bottle of the St. Tropez Gradual Tan Classic, which is also on sale — but as most reviewers will attest, I don’t notice much of a difference even when I’m using it every night. I appreciate the subtle glow, but I wanted something that packed a little more punch going into the next six months of cold weather hibernation. I feel much more confident without makeup when my skin looks sun-kissed, so I’m hoping this similar Coco & Eve bronzing face product does the trick.
Promising review: “Looked absolutely amazing on my skin! I got so many compliments.” —Tracy Fisher
You can buy Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops from Amazon for around $20 (originally $28).
If you’ve been monitoring the best skincare products included in this sale or are tuned into SkinTok, you’ve probably seen the Paula’s Choice Liquid Exfolatiant (which I also have and love). I use a lot of Paula’s Choice products and wanted a new toner for winter that would be gentle and refreshing but also help keep my pores clear, so this one was a no-brainer. (Here are other TikTok-famous and luxury beauty products you can get on sale today.)
Promising review: “I have pretty bad acne. I was recently prescribed Trentinoin gel. While the gel has worked for me so far. The combination of this toner and the Paula’s Choice exfoliant has literally worked wonders on my face. I had HUGE pores. I’ve only been using this for a couple of days and my pores are practically non existent! Do your self the favor and buy this. I wish I did a long time ago.”—Jessica Diaz
You can buy Paula’s Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner from Amazon for around $18 (originally $23).
I immediately recognized Avène as the cult-favorite French skincare brand that dermatologists have recommended to me in the past. I liked that this gel cream was so versatile, in that you can use varying amounts for different purposes — light layer for a daily moisturizer, thick layer for nighttime, or dabbing around your eye contour for extra hydration.
Promising review: “I’m impressed!! I love this moisturizer! It’s a smooth transition from a dry day to getting real hydration. Would definitely buy again. Little goes a long way.” —Mary Arrowsmith
You can buy Eau Thermale Avène Hydrance Hydrating Aqua Cream-in-Gel from Amazon for around $27 (originally $38).
I was searching for both a good nail and cuticle care product and an intensive hand cream when I found this product from Bioderma that tackles both. My hands get uncomfortably dry in the colder seasons, and I’ve already been experiencing the shift. My nails and cuticles have also still been suffering from a gel manicure I got in September, so I’m really hoping this lotion magically solves all of my hand and nail problems.
Promising review: “Works well and not too greasy. Good stuff!” —Maggie
You can buy Bioderma Hands and Nails Cream from Amazon for around $8 (originally $9).
My final Amazon purchase yesterday was this R+Co pomade stick. I love to do a slicked-back ponytail or bun, but I’ve been using a men’s hair product I desperately grabbed at a drugstore months ago that’s blue and smells…interesting. I’ve seen people on TikTok using some sort of wax or pomade stick to tame flyaways in their slick updos, and since I trust R+Co products, I decided to grab this one while it was on sale.
Promising review: “Love this product for fly-sways and sleeked bun look.” —meg0227
You can buy the R+Co Dart Pomade Stick from Amazon for around $15 (originally $23).