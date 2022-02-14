The Best Weighted Hula Hoops To Give This TikTok Exercise Trend A Whirl

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

You’re probably familiar with the Hula-Hoop as the classic toy for children that sparked a fad in the late 1950s. More than half a century later, TikTok has spurred new interest in hula hooping, this time catered to adults using heavier, weighted hula hoops as a way to exercise at home.

A weighted hula hoop is just as it sounds — it’s thicker and heavier than a traditional hula hoop. They generally range from 1 to 5 pounds. In addition, there’s another option called a “smart hula hoop,” which clips around your waist and has a weighted ball that does the gyrating as you move your hips.

Kaylee Black, a 20-year-old London transplant living in Los Angeles, saw the weighted hula hoop trend and decided to give it a try. She had lost over 35 pounds in quarantine, mostly through a change in diet. However, she was looking for ways to continue her fitness journey and cinch her waist since, as she describes, she “never had that kind of body which had a waist.”

After a few months of using her weighted hula hoop every day for about 25 minutes in intervals of five minutes on, 30 seconds off, she started to notice a difference and lost about three inches from her waist. Her 2021 TikTok garnered over 65,000 likes and offered some evidence that this fad might actually be effective.

Fitness experts have some thoughts about Black’s results and the weighted hula hoop trend overall. While they said any physical activity is better than no physical activity, most do not believe it’s possible to spot-train or target fat loss through exercise in one specific area (like the waist).

“Regardless of the activity you do, it is still just the equation of energy in and energy out,” said certified personal trainer Albert R. Matheny, cofounder of Soho Strength Lab. “So hula hooping is a way you can increase your caloric expenditure.”

Matheny noted that you’ll likely burn a similar amount of calories hula hooping as you would from walking for exercise.

Some research has suggested possible benefits for your waistline. In a 2019 study in the journal Obesity Facts, 53 overweight people either walked about 10,000 steps a day or used a three-pound weighted hula hoop for roughly 13 minutes a day. Each group did one exercise for 6 weeks then switched to the other group. Both groups had a small amount of weight loss (about one pound). Those who hula hooped lost more abdominal fat than those who walked, losing about three centimeters around their waist (just over an inch) compared with less than one centimeter in the walking group. (Keep in mind that the people in the hula hoop group also happened to walk a lot too, nearly 9,000 steps a day.)



Matheny compared weighted hula hoops to another piece of at-home exercise equipment, the mini elliptical machines that you keep under your desk to pedal while you work. Those are used while sitting, so Matheny said weighted hula hoops might be a better workout because you're standing and doing something that you probably enjoy.

Holly Perkins, a certified strength and conditioning expert and author of Lift to Get Lean, agreed that weighted hula hoops can be fun, which is an excellent motivator when doing any type of exercise.

“If this is something you enjoy, if this is a new passion and your form of activity, go for it,” Perkins said. “Anything that moves you in the direction of being more active and having fun in life is what I want.”

She noted that moving your hips to make that hula hoop swing around likely engages muscles from your chest to your knees, so it is possible that you would see a change in body fat in that area. However, she said that the actual utility of hula hooping really depends on your motivation. If you want to be stronger and reinforce your core for better functionality in day-to-day life, it may not be the best direction to go. (She recommends weight training for that purpose.)

Aside from that, they can also be a good choice for many reasons. Weighted or smart hula hoops don’t take up much space, need a ton of room to use, or make a lot of noise, so it probably won’t bother your downstairs neighbors. They’re easy to use indoors in any type of weather, a hands-free option that allows you to multitask, and a way to mix up your exercise routine.

Black said she would recommend weighted hula hoops to people who are intimidated by the gym (or maybe want to avoid gyms due to the COVID risk or membership cost) or generally find working out to be a chore.

Matheny advises starting with a lower weight hula hoop and building up gradually to protect your body. Perkins even suggests starting with an old-school, traditional, non-weighted hula hoop for that same reason. As you get used to the weight, you can go heavier. Black ended up upgrading to a new hula hoop that allowed her to add weight when her original hoop started to feel too easy.

“This is such an unusual movement pattern, so to jump straight to a weighted version, you run a much higher risk of injury,” Perkins said. “But if you start really accommodating your body to the movement pattern without a weight load and then you transition to something weighted, you're going to substantially reduce the risk of injury.”

If you are thinking about trying one, these are the best beginner, smart, and weighted hula hoops to get started.