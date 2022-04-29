We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

As someone who has suffered from digestive issues for as long as I can remember, I was drawn into #guttok very early on in my TikTok journey.

At first, it was comforting. They were telling me that hot girls have irritable bowel syndrome. I felt less alone — like, for the first time, perhaps my frequent bloating and irregular bowel movements actually made me hotter.

Then my “For You” page was overwhelmed with suggestions about what foods I should eat and supplements I should take to magically transform my gut. They implied I would be glowing and stomach-trouble-free if I just dropped hundreds of dollars on probiotics, L-glutamine, digestive enzymes, and various other oils and powders to sprinkle into my green smoothies.

As a constipated Carrie Bradshaw might posit, I couldn’t help but wonder — what gut health supplements and products, if any, are actually effective enough to warrant the investment?

To find out if any of these might actually be helpful, I turned to medical experts, like Dr. Kyle Staller, a gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital who specializes in disorders of gastrointestinal motility.

“I think, for all these, the demand for the magic answer really outstrips the science,” Staller said. “Most of these things are not terribly harmful except to your wallet.”

Diarrhea, constipation, and other gut issues are common problems, so solutions are big business. A global study of more than 73,000 people published in 2021 in the journal Gastroenterology found that 20% to 40% of people who filled out either a household or online survey had a functional gastrointestinal disorder such as IBS. While these conditions generally aren’t life-threatening, they can seriously impact your quality of life, Staller said. However, he recommended seeing a doctor for potential remedies, rather than relying on trendy quick fixes.

Here are products that the experts we talked to actually recommend — but keep in mind that not all of these products are appropriate for everyone and some shouldn’t be used in the long term if they aren’t helping.