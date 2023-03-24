BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

If You’re Into TikTok’s “Everything Shower” Trend, These Products Can Elevate Your Experience

The TikTok “everything shower” trend is perfect if you crave an occasional luxurious, long, foggy, rejuvenating shower. From exfoliation to face masks to a great razor, here are products I love for this stress-reducing self-care ritual.

By
Loren Cecil
by Loren Cecil

Health & Fitness Commerce Writer

BuzzFeed News; Jolie; Dove; Brooklinen; Osea; Coyuchi; Flamingo

I don’t know about you, but my showers vary greatly day to day. The standard is probably 10 to 15 minutes of your typical shampoo, conditioner, soap situation. Sometimes it’s a literal three-minute body rinse, dodging the stream so my hair doesn’t get wet. And on the opposite end of the spectrum is a 30-minute (at least) self-care ritual that has come to be known as an “everything shower,” or an elevated shower routine. 


An “everything shower” is pretty self-explanatory, although the exact meaning can vary from person to person — it’s a shower where you do literally everything there is to do to clean and pamper yourself, an elevated version of your typical shower. A DIY spa session, if you will. There’s prep involved. (On TikTok, #everythingshower has more than 125 million views.) 


My ideal “everything shower” routine begins before and continues after the actual shower. Sure, when I’m in a rush, I resent the time it takes to shave or moisturize. But when I have nowhere to be and can really go all in, it feels indulgent and relaxing and I emerge with newborn baby skin. I’m a squeaky-clean, silky-smooth seal. I sit on my couch in a cozy robe, sipping lemon water, watching reality TV and feeling fresh. It’s all part of the experience.


My ultimate dream shower consists of some products I currently use, some that have piqued my interest, and others I’ve tried in the past but wish I had permanently in stock. Let’s begin. 

Jolie Filtered Showerhead

Jolie

Starting with a nonessential but intriguing shower accessory, I’ve been considering investing in a filtered showerhead for a minute. TikTok has made a convincing argument, promising me that I may end up with healthier skin and hair if I get one. This Jolie filtered showerhead removes chlorine and heavy metals from your shower water, aka the contaminants that may be stripping the natural oils from your hair and skin, leaving them dry, damaged, and irritated. It’s an issue of “hard water,” or water that’s high in dissolved minerals, as opposed to the lower levels in filtered “soft water.”


Aside from potential functionality, I just think the Jolie showerhead looks chic and would improve my shower aesthetic. You do have to continuously replace the filter to reap the benefits. However, better water could be an easy, effortless way to step up your shower game.


Promising review: “My skin feels softer and my hair has gotten a brighter look. My hair has also gotten really soft, I love it. I feel cleaner lol.” —Diana B. via Jolie


You can buy the Filtered Showerhead from Jolie for around $165 (or $148 if you subscribe for new filters every 90 days).

Tatcha Rice Polish

Tatcha

My everything shower routine officially starts with some pre-shower face exfoliation. I like to use a chemical or enzyme exfoliant to slough away dead skin, and have recently gotten into water-activated powder formulas like this Tatcha Rice Polish. 


You simply pour some of the powder, consisting of finely ground rice bran, papaya enzymes, green tea, and algae, into your hand, add a few drops of water until it becomes a creamy foam, and massage it into your face. It feels so much more gentle than a physical exfoliant, and my skin is incredibly soft after using it. 


Promising review: “I love all things tatcha but this is absolutely one of my favorites! You only need a little bit and a few drops of water and it leaves your skin baby butt smooth, my holy grail product.” —Anna 


You can buy Tatcha Rice Polish from Amazon for around $68.

Glossier Moisturizing Moon Mask

Glossier

The reason I do my facial exfoliation before the shower is so that I can also do a face mask, and remove that face mask in the shower instead of making a mess in my sink area. I discovered this particular creamy, soothing mask from Glossier when I started Accutane in 2016 and was collecting anything that promised to replenish some of my lost hydration. This is the only thing that I liked enough to keep using years later. 


My issue with other hydrating masks was that they irritated my dry, raw skin or stung when I applied them. This one is gentle enough for the most sensitive skin, in my experience, and leaves your face feeling nourished, bright, and buttery smooth without clogging pores. I apply it after the Rice Powder and then chill for 20 minutes before hopping in the shower.


Promising review: “I bought it on a whim just to try it, but didn’t have high hopes because every mask I've tried either dried me out or gave me a breakout- but oh my gosh I love this mask. it hydrates my skin soooo well and it actually makes my acne go away which is such a pleasant surprise! love love love it.” —Hilly via Glossier


You can buy the Moisturizing Moon Mask from Glossier for around $24.

Davines OI Hair Butter

Davines

I got the smaller tub of this hair butter as a gift and was slightly devastated when it ran out recently. I’d never used a hair mask before and it took me a minute to figure out that’s what this was, but after using it once, I wanted to use it every day. 


Halfway through my 20-minute Moon Mask, I work a solid glob into dry hair and clip or tie it up to soak in for the remaining 10 minutes before rinsing everything off in the shower. It smells amazing and my hair feels genuinely softer and more manageable afterward. 


Promising review: “This product is just amazing - My hair has never felt so soft.” —Jennifer Hemsell


You can buy Davines OI Hair Butter from Amazon for around $49.

Oribe Signature Shampoo and Conditioner

Oribe

Alright, now you’re in the shower. The face and hair masks have been gently rinsed away. The water is warm. My next step is to shampoo and condition, which I like to do first so that the conditioner can sit in my hair for the remainder of the shower. I focus the shampoo on my roots, working it into my scalp as much as I can without getting it too far into the lengths. Then I do the opposite with conditioner, applying it more heavily on my lengths and ends before twisting it into a clip.


I first tried this Oribe shampoo and conditioner in the locker room at Barry’s Bootcamp. I love the aesthetic. I love the smell. I love the way my hair feels when it dries after using them. For some reason, I force myself to change up my hair care when I run out, but these are probably my all-time favorite products to cleanse and condition. 


Promising review: “The formula is luxurious, the scent is heavenly so much so I’ve had strangers while standing in line while shopping comment how nice it smells. Not inexpensive, however I have short hair and a bottle of shampoo lasts 4 months.” —Dolly West


You can buy the Oribe Signature Shampoo and Conditioner bundle from Dermstore for around $94. 

You can buy the Oribe Signature Shampoo and Conditioner bundle from Amazon for around $101.

Dove Beauty Bar

Dove

Everyone hates on me for using bar soap. I grew up with this exact bar soap. I have never found a body wash or alternative cleansing method that makes me want to stray from bar soap, so it has to be included in my ultimate shower routine. 


Not only do I find body wash to be inefficient, with tons of product wasted, but I also just don’t feel as clean when I use it. The classic Dove Beauty Bars have never done me wrong and I will forever recommend them despite the haters. Plus, if you want more exfoliating power, you can still scrub with an African net sponge


Promising review: “This soap is perfect for sensitive or dry skin. Doesn't leave your skin feeling tight after a shower. So moisturizing. And a great buy for the price.” —Lisa L.


You can buy a pack of 14 Dove Beauty Bars from Amazon for around $16.

Osea Undaria Algae Body Polish

Osea

For a little extra oomph in my body exfoliating, especially before shaving, my elevated shower would include a rubdown with this Osea body polish. My sister-in-law is a huge Osea fan and keeps this in her shower, so I get to use it whenever I visit and firmly believe that it’s the perfect post-cleanse, pre-shave step. 


It’s exfoliating without being as aggressive or intense as some other body scrubs, which can feel like you’re rubbing your skin raw. Plus, it has hydrating oils to soften the skin, and a new lovely lychee scent. 


Promising review: “Not too harsh a scrub. Nice scent and leaves skin moisturized so I don’t need lotion after the shower.” —Stacia L. via The Detox Market


You can buy the Undaria Algae Body Polish from Osea for around $48.

Eos Shea Better Shaving Cream

eos

Shaving is a big part of my everything shower. It’s not something I usually enjoy, but incorporating luxurious, high-quality products makes it far more bearable. After I’m nice and exfoliated, I use this eos hydrating shea butter shave cream to help my razor glide around all the nooks and crannies without any nicks. It’s protective and also helps lock in moisture so that the act of shaving doesn’t dry out my skin, which I greatly appreciate. Plus, it smells like a warm vanilla candle.


Promising review: “My favorite shaving cream. It’s amazing, buy it sis.” —Darlene Catena


You can buy Eos Shea Better Shaving Cream from Amazon for around $7.

Flamingo 5-Blade Razor

Flamingo

A good razor genuinely makes a huge difference in the actual act of shaving and the results. I love my Flamingo, and the blade refills are not nearly as expensive as I feared they’d be. It moves well with the curves of my body, feels comfortable to use, and the five ultra-thin stainless steel blades get me a closer shave than any other razor I’ve tried. 


Promising review: “My sister-in-law was raving about her Flamingo razor so I just had to buy one. It is the best razor I have ever purchased in my life. It glides over my skin so smoothly and I never get any nicks. The handle can be a bit slippery if you have shaving cream on your hands, but other than that it's wonderful.” —Tracy Leduc


You can buy a Flamingo 5-Blade Razor with four blade refills from Amazon for around $15.

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil

Osea

Once I finish shaving any necessary bits, I rinse out the conditioner in my hair, and the in-shower portion of this experience is complete. But just because you’re out of the shower doesn’t mean the fun ends. The most important post-shower step is to moisturize. Staying on the Osea train, I’ve been very into their Undaria body oil. You can use it whether you’re damp or dry, which makes it perfect for freshly showered skin, and it instantly improves elasticity while deeply moisturizing for a full-body glow.


Promising review: “I love this body oil. It takes a little bit of work to rub into my post-shower skin but it's 100% worth the effort. My skin stays moisturized for much longer than when I use a lotion or balm.” —Alex via Ulta


You can buy Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil from Ulta for around $52.

Coyuchi Cloud Loom Towel

Coyuchi

You may not think of a towel as having a major impact on an ideal shower, but it does. It really does. 


Wrapping yourself in a small, scratchy cloth is not it. It erases all of the pampering and bliss of the shower itself. You need a large, plush towel to envelope your entire body and lock in all of the warmth. In fact, you don’t just need a towel, you need a bath sheet (they’re bigger). These ones from Coyuchi are highly absorbent and very soft. Trust me, they’re worth it.


Promising review: “Fantastic quality, very plush and absorbent. Feels very luxurious.” —Robert L. via Coyuchi


You can buy the Cloud Loom Bath Towel from Coyuchi for around $78, or in the bath sheet size for around $128.

Brooklinen Super Plush Robe

Brooklinen

You’re clean. You’re moisturized. You’ve dried off with the help of a cloudlike towel. You’re ready to lounge, but not ready to put on real clothes. You need a super plush robe. 


This Brooklinen robe is giving spa weekend. It’s giving luxury hotel. It’s the perfect thing to wear to get cozy on the couch with your crisp water, maybe light a candle and throw on your favorite guilty pleasure TV show. And with that, my perfect shower routine is complete. 


Promising review: “Bought one for myself, then felt guilty and got one for my husband, then got for two friends birthdays… It is plush and yummy - everyone should have one!” —Fran D. via Brooklinen


You can buy the Super Plush Robe from Brooklinen for around $80.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer