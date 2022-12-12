HealthTikTokTikToker Charles Gross Shares His Luxurious (And Not-So-Luxurious) Holiday Wish ListHis soothing voice lulled me into thinking I want everything he wants.By by Loren CecilHealth & Fitness Commerce WriterPosted on December 12, 2022, 6:28 pmTwitterFacebookLink Naima Green for BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.Whether you follow him religiously or have just been served one of his videos on your TikTok For You page, you may know that influencer Charles Gross has the sort of calming voice that makes you want to listen. It doesn’t matter if he’s demonstrating his skincare routine or revealing what’s inside his designer bag to his more than 1.2 million TikTok followers — when he’s talking, you’re not just listening, you’re in a trance. So when he told me about everything on his holiday wish list this year, I’m almost positive I was accidentally brainwashed into thinking I also need Ray-Ban Scuderia Ferrari Collection sunglasses and a Salt & Stone candle. Luckily, you get to read about everything he hopes to receive, as opposed to hearing Gross say it aloud, so you can keep your wits about you and make an informed decision about which of these products you or someone on your gifting list would want. Maybe you have a similar sense of style, or you have a significant other who shares his love of note-taking and ultra-luxury fashion houses. If so, these are some damn good ideas. Some of these items are definitely luxe (he is TikTok’s King of Luxury, after all), but others are more midrange or even straight-up affordable. So without further ado, here’s everything Charles Gross is asking for this holiday season that you may want to ask for, too. The Row Leather Ankle Boots The Row For anyone looking to start a designer shoe collection, Gross said that these boots from the Row are a classic. He loves that they can be recognized by many while still remaining incredibly under the radar. (Gross is a proponent of “quiet luxury,” or avoiding an ostentatious display of high-end brand names.)“I think that quality, that sharing of anonymity and being conspicuous to some, is really what makes them incredibly unique,” he said. You can buy The Row Leather Ankle Boots from Net-a-Porter for around $1,490. Philips UV Light Sanitizer Box Philips This UV light sanitizer box is actually a product that Gross already has, but he feels like he could use as many of them as possible. He describes it as a box about twice as big as a household toaster where he can store and sanitize his phone, wallet, keys, and more at the end of the day. He also loves that it has a function to dry and sanitize anything that has gotten wet.“It sounds so random, but of all the things I’ve purchased this year, I have not used anything as much as I’ve used this,” said Gross. Given all of the viruses going around, it’s a comfort to have something that will keep your everyday items clean without any chemicals. You can buy a Philips UV Light Sanitizer Box from Amazon for around $100. Louis Vuitton Trifold Home Mirror Trunk Louis Vuitton The Louis Vuitton mirror trunk has been on Gross’s wishlist for quite a while. It’s essentially a portable vanity that you can travel with and pop open wherever you need to do your get-ready routine. It’s also something really unique that allows you to dip your toe into luxury without being crazy extravagant, according to him.You can buy a Louis Vuitton Trifold Home Mirror Trunk from StockX for around $2,476. Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Tom Ford “Black Orchid is a really great fragrance to wear or gift,” said Gross. It’s one of his favorites to wear during the colder months, especially around the holidays, so he can never have too many bottles. The price for Tom Ford fragrances also falls into what Gross considers to be the gifting sweet spot — it’s not an obscene amount to pay for a gift, and it’s also not terribly out of everyone’s reach. You can buy Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum from Sephora for around $210 (or test it out first with the mini size for $50). Vince Double-Breasted Blazer Vince Gross describes this Vince blazer as an elevated home coat. It’s so cozy that you could take naps in it, but it also looks good enough that you can feel dressed up if you’re going somewhere. Few items have both of those qualities.“This is a blazer that I really wouldn’t have looked twice at, but if you get it a couple sizes up or a single size up, it’s really terrific for just wearing around the house or going out, but still looking elevated,” he said.You can buy this Double-Breasted Blazer from Vince for around $725. MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation MAC It’s easy to forget to buy your everyday essentials, since they’re not exactly the most exciting purchase to make. Gross thinks that gifting them is a great way to show someone you care without breaking the bank. “The holidays are a perfect time to stock up for yourself or for friends and family on things that people wouldn’t normally think of as gifts,” he said. “Those everyday routine items like skincare and cosmetics.”Since this MAC foundation is a staple that he often has to remind himself to replenish, he’d love to stock up on it via holiday gifting. You can buy Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation from MAC for around $39. Ray-Ban Scuderia Ferrari Collection Sunglasses Ray-Ban These sunglasses are part of the collaboration between Ray-Ban and the Ferrari Formula One racing team. Gross became a Formula One fan after watching the Netflix documentary A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story, and appreciates that the shades are way to show his support.“For someone that might want to feel more elevated in their F1 experience, this is a great option, and Ferrari is known for their great design,” he told BuzzFeed News.You can buy Scuderia Ferrari Collection Sunglasses from Ray-Ban for around $245. Bulgari Serpenti Viper Ring Bulgari Gross loves that this ring from Bulgari is really unique but also simple. “Its angular and architectural design is kind of cutting through what’s being flooded in the designer jewelry market right now,” he said. Not only does he want it for himself, but he also recommends it as a first gift for a significant other or a professional gift, if you’re looking to get into luxury gift giving.You can buy the Bulgari Serpenti Viper Ring from Saks Fifth Avenue for around $2,230. Salt & Stone Candle Salt & Stone When it comes to scented candles, Gross feels that many of the expensive ones don’t perform. That’s why he’s generally neutral about this product category, with the exception of Salt & Stone. Not only are they at a more manageable price point, but he also believes that you really get what you’re paying for. He’s particularly obsessed with the rose and vetiver fragrance.You can buy a Rose and Vetiver scented candle from Salt & Stone for around $49. Hermès Ulysse PM Notebook Cover Hermès If you’re looking for a gift for someone who kind of has everything, and maybe is also fond of luxury fashion houses, or possibly takes notes in a million different notebooks, Gross thinks this Hermès notebook cover would be perfect.Gross is a notetaker, but he has several notebooks scattered around, which can cause his thoughts to feel fragmented. If you're looking for a gift for someone who kind of has everything, and maybe is also fond of luxury fashion houses, or possibly takes notes in a million different notebooks, Gross thinks this Hermès notebook cover would be perfect.Gross is a notetaker, but he has several notebooks scattered around, which can cause his thoughts to feel fragmented. He thinks a significant cover like this would make it easier to remember to bring your notebook wherever you go, essentially functioning as a fashionable means of consolidation."It is from an ultra-luxury house, but it's a very under-the-radar taste of what the ultra-luxury house has," he said. You can buy inserts from Hermès to make it a fully functional notebook, though he views it as a gift that's definitely more about the gesture than the object.You can buy a Ulysse PM Notebook Cover from Hermès for around $285.