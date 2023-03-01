Stassi Schroeder Has Psoriasis. These Are The Products She Swears By.

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

When it comes to psoriasis, Stassi Schroeder likes to be transparent that, in her experience, “not a lot of shit helps.” After a decade of dealing with the autoimmune skin condition, she still doesn’t have all the answers on how to handle it. In fact, she doesn’t think anybody does — not even Kim Kardashian , though she does feel like she’s in good company having Kim in the psoriasis community.

People with psoriasis have an overactive immune system that speeds up skin cell growth, causing visible inflammation and raised plaques and scales.

Schroeder knows that there are more severe conditions out there, so she tries not to complain too much. But she also knows that psoriasis can be debilitating, especially when the patches are on your face and you have a very public-facing job. That’s why her saving-grace products are those that cover the flare-ups.

“It kind of just messed with my self-esteem, my self-worth, like, I wouldn't leave the house,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I mean, any day that I have full-blown psoriasis outbreaks, I'm not leaving the house."

More than 3% of the US adult population has this chronic condition , and symptoms often appear between the ages of 15 and 25. Though there is no known cause, there are certain triggers that can exacerbate the symptoms, like infection, stress, and cold weather. Like a lot of immune conditions, psoriasis symptoms can wax and wane in terms of severity.

Schroeder, now an author and podcast host, said that stress is her biggest trigger, in addition to cold, or heat, or red wine. She had her first psoriasis outbreak when she moved to New York after filming Season 2 of Vanderpump Rules. She was 24 and irresponsible, as she described it, and didn’t seek treatment for nearly a year. When she finally went to a dermatologist, she got her diagnosis and started her treatment journey.

Since then, a prescription topical cream has been the most effective treatment she’s tried, so her first piece of advice to anyone who asks her about psoriasis is to see a dermatologist. Other than that, she’s actually found that the most simple, affordable skincare has worked better for her than the high-end luxury brands.