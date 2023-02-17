These Are The Splurge-Worthy Skincare And Beauty Products On Sale For Presidents Day

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

I have a running list in my head of all the fancy skincare and beauty products that I want but don’t really need. I can’t rationalize the splurge right away, so I generally just take note, ruminate, consider the pros and cons, and wait for the right opportunity to pounce. Presidents Day sales are my current opportunity.

Some of my go-to retailers are having massive sales — 20% off sitewide at Paula’s Choice , up to 50% off on select products at Sephora , and 20% off orders of $200 or more at Bluemercury (with code TWENTYOFF). However, while I appreciate any chance to stock up on my usuals for less, I was more focused on whether the discounts were good enough to take the plunge on some big-ticket items. And for many, they just might be.