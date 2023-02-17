These Are The Splurge-Worthy Skincare And Beauty Products On Sale For Presidents Day

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.
I have a running list in my head of all the fancy skincare and beauty products that I want but don’t really need. I can’t rationalize the splurge right away, so I generally just take note, ruminate, consider the pros and cons, and wait for the right opportunity to pounce. Presidents Day sales are my current opportunity.
Some of my go-to retailers are having massive sales — 20% off sitewide at Paula’s Choice, up to 50% off on select products at Sephora, and 20% off orders of $200 or more at Bluemercury (with code TWENTYOFF). However, while I appreciate any chance to stock up on my usuals for less, I was more focused on whether the discounts were good enough to take the plunge on some big-ticket items. And for many, they just might be.
For the record, I already have more skincare and beauty products than I could ever possibly need. Yet I still crave that little dopamine hit that comes with finally checking out THE thing that could get rid of my eye bags or give me the most luscious hair of my life. The hunt continues this weekend thanks to exciting sales on makeup, skincare, and a blow-dryer with major potential.
Like everyone else, I was social media–influenced into thinking I needed the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, until Shark came out with a nearly identical product for half the price. Sure, the Airwrap or FlexStyle would also be great, but they’re even more expensive and I honestly don’t think I would need or even know how to use half the tools.
Instead, I’m seizing the opportunity to get the Shark HyperAir for 20% off. I will always have a soft spot for my trusty Conair InfinitiPro blow-dryer brush. It got me through some tough times. But this sale is the push I needed to move on.
Promising review: “I can't stop raving about my Shark HyperAIR hair dryer. I am both impressed and in love with it. This is literally the best hair dryer I have ever used! The hair dryer itself is compact and pretty lightweight. It fits nicely in my hand, and is easy and comfortable to hold. It comes with two attachments, a 2-in-1 concentrator and a styling brush, both work amazing.” —witchykitty39 via Shark
You can buy the HyperAir Hair Dryer from Shark for around $184 with code PD20 (from $230).
I cannot tell you how many times I’ve put this face oil in my cart. My algorithms target me with videos of Olivia Wilde raving about how amazing it is, and despite the fact that it’s a paid ad, it’s honestly convincing. Maybe I’m naive, but I have to find out for myself if this Pure Radiance Oil is as transformative as they lead me to believe. And it’s 20% off through Monday, as is everything else from True Botanicals.
Promising review: “Age spots have lightened, skin feels and looks softer, soaks in quickly, non greasy, wrinkles are less noticeable and it smells wonderful." —Pamela L. via True Botanicals
You can buy Pure Radiance Oil from True Botanicals for around $88 (from $110).
Full disclosure, I don’t think I’ve ever shopped at SkinStore before, but they have so many good things on sale right now. It’s technically the shop’s anniversary sale, but almost everything on the site is up to 30% off through February with the code CELEBRATE.
The first product that caught my eye was this lactic acid treatment from Sunday Riley, one of the cool girl brands that also happens to be quite expensive. I’ve been seeing more and more about lactic acid as a gentle yet deep exfoliant, and if it’s coming from this brand, I’m sure it’s just about the best quality you can get. It feels worth it for brighter, smoother, more even-toned skin, right?
Promising review: “Truly an amazing product. Skin feels radiant and supple with just the first use. I use it at night, and wake up to younger-looking and clearer skin. Definitely a lifetime staple.” —Noor via SkinStore
You can buy the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment from SkinStore for around $92 with code CELEBRATE (from $122).
Another solid SkinStore find was this tightening and illuminating eye cream from Neocutis. It’s more than I would generally spend on an eye cream, but it’s full of proprietary peptides and caffeine and promises to smooth, refresh, and improve the texture of the delicate under-eye area. Anything that claims it can combat fine lines and wrinkles, under-eye puffiness, and darkness is something I want to try.
Promising review: “I have used this product for several years. A little expensive but better than anything else I have tried.” —Ronae via SkinStore
You can buy the Neocutis Lumière Firm Riche Extra Moisturizing Eye Cream from SkinStore for around $89 with code CELEBRATE (from $118).
Last but not least from the SkinStore sale, I couldn’t resist grabbing this dermatologist-recommended lip balm. You can read all about how great it is in our full lip balm roundup, but to summarize, the only downside of this product was the price. It’s supposed to be super hydrating and plumping, and since it’s currently discounted, now is the time to buy.
Promising review: “This makes my lips luscious but doesn’t burn like some lip plumpers do. Happy to add it to my collection!” —Kelee via SkinStore
You can buy the PCA SKIN Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster from SkinStore for around $40 with code CELEBRATE (from $50).
Until recently, I had not been able to shake my fear of dermaplaning, despite all of the potential benefits and fairly minimal risks. (With dermaplaning, you basically use a tool that looks like an electric razor to shave off the top layers of skin and smooth out imperfections.) I was convinced that the peach fuzz on my face would grow back coarse and stubbly.
Last month, I spontaneously bought a basic dermaplaning blade from Sephora and tried it for the first time. I can safely report that it was not as scary as I thought — no cuts were made, no stubble emerged, and my face felt eerily smooth. However, when I told the esthetician at my next facial, she advised that I invest in a good quality tool if I planned to incorporate dermaplaning into my skincare routine, and she said to change the blade every single time I use it. I was hesitant to buy a new one since I had just bought the basic Sephora brand razor, but now that the Dermaflash is on sale, I’m going for it.
Promising review: “I kept hearing about Dermaflash Luxe+ on Instagram but was nervous to try it on myself. However, once I did, I was pleasantly surprised. It's straightforward and easy to use, it doesn't hurt and it left my skin looking smooth and youthful. I also like that it came with a prep cleanser for a full skincare routine. The device itself is sleek and slim and fits perfectly in my palm. Highly recommend.” —TaraMetBlog via Dermaflash
You can buy the Dermaflash Luxe from Dermaflash for around $149 with code TAKE25 (from $199).
Of course, this list would not be complete without some Sephora sale items. I know I’m not the only one whose interest in Fenty Beauty products was revived after Rihanna’s halftime show performance, and Sephora really came through by offering half off this highly reviewed liquid foundation. I’m very picky about foundation, but I trust Rihanna, so this sale is just the icing on the cake.
Promising review: “It is a great foundation for my sensitive skin. Doesn't break me out which is a huge plus for me, also provides great coverage.” —kseniia2388 via Sephora
You can buy the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation from Sephora for around $20 (from $39).
I have fine hair that has also recently decided it’s going to be dry. It still gets quickly greasy in the roots, but the lengths are parched, and they look as much. That’s why I’ve been searching for a hydrating mask that won’t weigh down thin hair. I was thrilled to find this one with tons of rave reviews that not only promises to hydrate, but also visibly thicken your hair. The price was a bit too much for me to buy on a normal day, so I waited patiently until this very moment.
Promising review: “I really enjoy this mask! I have fine, lightened hair that experienced some thinning after having 3 kids. It softens and makes it feel fuller without any added weight. I use it twice a week and enjoy the fresh scent!” —GlowingWithGina via Sephora
You can buy the Virtue Flourish Thickening & Hydrating Hair Mask from Sephora for around $52.50 (from $70).