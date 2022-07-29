BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

If you haven’t already gathered from my previous work, I like to be prepared — for international travel, camping trips, really for anything that could be thrown my way. That includes the possibility of sex.

Here’s the thing with sexual intimacy — you can’t always predict it. So if you want to dive in stress-free when the opportunity presents itself, you need to have some products on hand.

You keep Band-Aids, Tylenol, and DayQuil in stock even when you don’t have a cut, headache, or cold, right? The same logic applies to condoms, lube, and emergency contraception. You should have them handy if there’s even a chance of sex in the forecast.

In addition to the more obvious supplies, other items can be a game changer or at least give you some peace of mind during sexy time. So I’m here to give you some tips (with some input from an OB-GYN) for putting together your own sexual health preparedness kit.

Keep these items in your medicine cabinet or bedside table. Throw a little bit of everything into your purse or travel bag. Because as sexy as spontaneity can be, UTIs, STIs, and unplanned pregnancies (particularly in a post-Roe world) are not so desirable.