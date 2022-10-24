What is seasonal affective disorder?

“What happens in seasonal affective disorder is that we notice an increase in depression or an onset in depression associated with certain seasons,” said Jessica Stern, a licensed clinical psychologist and assistant professor of psychiatry at NYU Langone Health.

“For some people, they have depression [all] year long and then it gets worse in a certain season, whereas for other people, they might find that their mood is okay throughout the year and that they have an onset of depression in a certain season. It most frequently happens in the winter.” (Some people get summer-related depression, where mood changes start in the spring and tend to get better by the fall.)

The symptoms of SAD are generally the same as those you would associate with other types of depression, including anxiety, fatigue, hopelessness, and loss of interest in activities you typically enjoy.

Researchers are not sure exactly what causes seasonal depression, but Stern noted that light impacts our circadian rhythms, which are related to the functioning of our minds and bodies.

Hanne Hoffmann, an assistant professor at Michigan State University, conducts research on how light impacts brain function, and has also experienced seasonal depression herself. She didn’t realize how much it was affecting her until her husband pointed out a change after they moved from California to Michigan.

“It's not something that you wake up one morning and feel depressed,” Hoffmann told BuzzFeed News. “It’s something that comes slowly. It creeps up on you.”

That’s why Hoffmann believes it’s beneficial to seek treatment even before symptoms set in, particularly if you know you’re prone to seasonal depression. Starting something like light therapy in the early fall may even prevent symptoms from coming altogether, she said.