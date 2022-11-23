These Are The Baby Products That BuzzFeed Parents Loved In 2022

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from Things We Love links if you decide to shop from them. Some items were already owned by our staffers, and others were sent to us for review, but nothing made the cut unless it was actually loved. We hope you love them too. Also, all prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

I recently watched my brother and sister-in-law make the transition into parenthood, and while they’re kicking ass, I am seeing for the first time how cool and also challenging it is to have a baby.

We asked parents and staffers at BuzzFeed News what products they would recommend for people with babies or toddlers. And while I’m sure there’s not any miracle product that will solve all of your problems, trust our team to give you only the best intel.

If you gave birth and/or are nursing and your body needs some TLC, we’ve got products for that. If you have a baby that won’t sleep, we’ve got something that might help.

This list exists to offer some insight from real parents on what they actually love, so please take advantage and snatch this stuff up for yourself or for the new parent in your life.