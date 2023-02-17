Olivia Culpo Has Endometriosis. These Are The Products She Swears By.

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. The prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

Olivia Culpo has never really had a normal period . And yes, she talks openly about periods and everything that goes along with them, because people sharing their experiences was her key to finally getting diagnosed with endometriosis.

Through her frustrating journey to figure out what was causing her extremely painful periods, the model, social media influencer, and former Miss Rhode Island eventually became an expert on endometriosis , a condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining, or endometrium, grows outside of the uterus.

It can take an average of eight to 10 years to receive a proper diagnosis, she said. And it may look different in every body, because the tissue can grow anywhere — your liver, ovaries, rectum, appendix, colon, and more. The result is debilitating pain and sometimes infertility.

Dozens of doctors told Culpo she was fine, suggesting over-the-counter pain relievers like Advil , or questioning how bad her pain really was, regardless of the fact that she was in absolute agony. The pain only got worse over time — at first happening only during her period, then in between cycles, and eventually constantly. Finding ways to manage her pain and still live her life while she fought for answers was not easy.

“I lived in the bath. I would do all of my work in the bath,” she said. Her pain was mostly in her lower back, and applying heat was one of the few things that helped.