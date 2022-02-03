10 Nonalcoholic Drinks If You’re Sober Or Just Want To Take A Break

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Sophie Wood hasn’t had a sip of alcohol since Sept. 9, 2021. And no, she didn’t have a “problem” with alcohol, as most people assume when she turns down a cocktail.

The twentysomething Instagram personality and creative strategist had never been a huge drinker — and when she did imbibe, only one or two drinks left her feeling sick the next day. On top of that, Wood also noticed that drinking made her anxiety worse. So she decided to stop for a bit and quickly realized she’d completely lost the urge.

Though popular culture would likely stigmatize Wood’s choice or imply she lives a boring life lacking fun or social activity, she’s far from alone in making this change.

According to a 2019 survey conducted by IWSR, a drinks market analysis group, 52% of US customers reported that they were trying to reduce their alcohol intake. Depending on the state, about 9% to 21% of people in the US don’t drink at all, according to Alcohol.org.



“There are lots of reasons why people decide to not drink anymore,” said Sally Adams, an associate professor in psychology at the University of Birmingham. Of course, one big reason to stop drinking is an alcohol use disorder, or what’s commonly known as alcoholism. But there are many other reasons why drinking can be problematic. “To have a problem with alcohol doesn't mean you're pouring whiskey on your cornflakes, as it were,” she said.

Adams’ research focuses on hangovers, alcohol harm reduction, and sobriety. She said that an increasing number of people want to quit or cut down on drinking simply to improve their health — and she happens to be one of them.

Alcohol has a long and well-studied impact on the body; it can increase anxiety, interrupt sleep, raise cancer risk (particularly breast cancer), damage the liver, and affect the brain, especially if you drink to excess.

Small amounts supposedly have heart health benefits (even that’s debatable), but if you exceed the recommended amount — which is typically one drink per day for women and two drinks a day for men — your heart attack risk goes up.

“The thing about alcohol that we forget sometimes is that it is a drug,” Adams said. Alcohol is psychoactive, which means that it affects the central nervous system. “It's capable of changing the way that we think, feel, behave, and that's one of the reasons I think alcohol is so widely used,” she said.

Talking about moderation is more acceptable

Before you come at us, we’re not trying to convince anyone to stop drinking! Alcohol, of course, is safe for many people if they don’t consume too much.

However, drinking alcohol has become so ingrained and normalized in day-to-day life that choosing not to drink is often frowned upon. Similar to Wood, I have never been a big drinker. After just a few drinks, I often feel nauseous, become bloated, experience tension headaches, or find myself strangely congested. Then comes the anxiety over the shaming I’ll have to endure if I choose to stop without a legitimate excuse. (Preferring to avoid feeling awful has not been deemed legitimate in my experience.)



If anything, alcohol inhibits my fun, yet I’m labeled as “no fun” if I abstain. That seems to be changing on a larger scale, albeit slowly.

“I think we are on the tail end of decades of marketing dollars making us feel like alcohol is the life of the party and the default is drinking, and so I think it's gonna take a little bit of time to fully break down these stigmas,” said Mélanie Masarin, founder of nonalcoholic aperitif Ghia.

Adams agrees that there’s huge change on the horizon. “There are so many groups of people who are sober or sober curious. There's a lot of great “quit lit,” as it's called. There are great books like The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober and The Sober Girl Society." The latter, by Millie Gooch, has also become an online community that focuses on the idea that being sober can be fun.



While participation in Dry January and Sober October has blown up in recent years, the trend also appears to be extending beyond those months.

The market is catering to nondrinkers