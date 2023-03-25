BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

Naomi Osaka Is Having A Baby. These Are The Pregnancy Products She Swears By.

The four-time Grand Slam–winning professional tennis player is expecting her first child with rapper Cordae. From skincare to an air purifier, this is what she’s using to fuel and protect her body throughout her pregnancy.

By
Loren Cecil
by Loren Cecil

Health & Fitness Commerce Writer

BuzzFeed News; Presley Ann via Getty Images; Kinlò; Molekule; Pressed Juicery, Hyperice

Naomi Osaka hasn’t had a terribly difficult pregnancy. But with every change in her body, she’s more in awe of the capacity of women’s bodies to transform.

 

After looking to friends and family who have been through this journey for advice on how to cope with the changes, she realized there isn’t really any guidance that universally applies.


“I’m finding that everyone has a very different experience with pregnancy, so while it’s helpful to get advice, you really have to figure out what works best for you and your body,” she told BuzzFeed News via email. 


Osaka, who has four Grand Slam tennis championships under her belt, announced in January that she was pregnant shortly after withdrawing from the Australian Open. At the same time, she vowed to return to the tournament in 2024 — so she’s not exactly taking this time “off.” 


The professional tennis player has continued traveling and training, recently posting some trendy bump photos in Japan. She feels lucky that she’s been able to keep up with her exercise routine and practice self-care throughout this time.


Though she may appear to be superhuman on the court, she has had to adapt and find what she needs to support her evolving physique, whether that be a pregnancy pillow to sleep well or mineral sunscreen to protect her sensitive skin. Here’s everything Naomi Osaka swears by to fuel her body and feel her best while pregnant.

Kinlò Golden Rays Sunscreen SPF 50+

Kinlo

Sunscreen is always important, but when you’re pregnant, mineral SPF in particular is even more essential. Osaka consulted her dermatologist early on in her pregnancy to learn how to prevent pregnancy-specific skincare concerns, like hyperpigmentation and melasma. Mineral sunscreen is the preferred method since it sits on top of the skin to protect against UV rays, rather than chemicals that sink in. 


The issue with mineral sunscreens is that they often have a white cast, but Kinlò solves that problem by offering three different shades of this non-nano, non-comedogenic, sweatproof, 100% mineral sunscreen that have a subtle tint to match your skin tone.


“It’s perfect for sensitive skin, and its golden tint brings life back into my skin!” Osaka said. 


You can buy Golden Rays Sunscreen SPF 50+ from Kinlò for around $20.

Hyperice Hypervolt Go

Hyperice

Massage guns aren’t just for exercise-induced soreness. Muscle aches are common during pregnancy, and as Osaka gets further along, she’s been feeling them in her legs and feet. 


She uses a massage gun to help relieve that tension and improve circulation when her muscles start feeling sore. She likes that this smaller option from Hyperice is easy to travel with, so she can get the relief she needs even when she’s on the move.


You can buy the Hyperice Hypervolt Go from Best Buy for around $99.

The Pregnancy Pillow

Newton Baby

Good sleep is always important for your health, but it’s extra important when your body is working overtime to grow a human. And while you really need the rest, it can also be difficult to find a comfortable sleeping position. 


Osaka has been loving The Pregnancy Pillow from Newton Baby since it provides full-body support, which makes it easy for her to fall asleep quickly and comfortably. 


You can buy The Pregnancy Pillow from Newton Baby for around $80.

Molekule Air Pro

Molekule

Osaka strongly believes that air quality is an essential part of creating a happy, comfortable home — enter, an air purifier. She loves that the Air Pro air purifier has an accompanying app to provide her with detailed information about her indoor air quality, allowing her to ensure that it’s always optimized for her health. It detects humidity levels and filters carbon dioxide and other pollutants so that she’s breathing in only the best. 


You can buy the Air Pro from Molekule for around $815.

Pressed Juicery Ginger Turmeric Shot Bundle

Pressed Juicery

In a similar vein, taking steps to care for your health and immune system during pregnancy is key. These wellness and vitality shots are an easy way for her to get a little natural immunity boost every day with anti-inflammatory ingredients like ginger and turmeric, plus a lemony dose of vitamin C. 


You can buy this Ginger Turmeric Shot Bundle from Pressed Juicery for around $21. 


You can buy a similar Vive Organic Immunity Boost shot from Target for around $3. 

Kinlò Soothing Aloe Gel

Kinlò

“Another skincare tip I’ve learned during my pregnancy is how important it is to keep my skin moisturized to help combat stretch marks and prevent pregnancy rashes that cause itchy skin,” she said. 


One of her go-to products has been this Soothing Aloe Gel with glycerin, vitamin E, and marine kelp extract. Aloe vera can help prevent stretch marks and boost collagen. It’s also plant-based, so it’s safe to soothe irritation even on sensitive skin, without harmful chemicals. The Coconut Body Oil is another staple she uses for extra plant-based hydration.


You can buy Soothing Aloe Gel from Kinlò for around $15.

