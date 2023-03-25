Naomi Osaka Is Having A Baby. These Are The Pregnancy Products She Swears By.

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.
The four-time Grand Slam–winning professional tennis player is expecting her first child with rapper Cordae. From skincare to an air purifier, this is what she’s using to fuel and protect her body throughout her pregnancy.
Contact Loren Cecil at loren.cecil@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here