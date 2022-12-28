BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from Things We Love links if you decide to shop from them. Some items were already owned by our staffers, and others were sent to us for review, but nothing made the cut unless it was actually loved. We hope you love them too. Also, all prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

My first experience with juicing was my first year of college when my silly 18-year-old self decided to do a juice cleanse. (Here are some reasons why juice cleanses are bad for your health and why you shouldn’t try them, but I didn’t know all this back then.)

This was 2016, before cold-pressed juice was readily available everywhere, so I got a cheap juicer on Amazon. I then proceeded to cut pineapples with a plastic knife in my shared dorm kitchenette, which was messy and laborious. The juicer was also a nightmare to clean. Needless to say, only one juice was made, and the juicer soon died in that sad, tiny kitchen.

I’ve had an aversion to juicing ever since, which is unfortunate. I enjoy a nice, fresh glass of juice and struggle to find juices that are an ideal balance of fruits and veggies, tart and sweet, and at a price I can rationalize. But then I entered a phase where TikTok had convinced me to make my own alt milks, including almond milk — so when I got the chance to try a juicer that could make those, too, I couldn’t say no.

As soon as my Nama J2 juicer arrived, I was excited to get back into making fresh juices and smoothies and finally testing out homemade nondairy milks.

I followed the instructions for assembly, and it was fairly easy to put together. It comes with a decent number of parts, but they all connect pretty intuitively. Some are just extras to keep on hand, like a giant toothbrush for cleaning the device and a filter with larger holes if you’d prefer to make a thicker smoothie.

Although this product comes with a little recipe booklet to guide you on your juicing journey, I ignored that and went rogue.

My first concoction was a mix of what I had in the fridge (golden kiwi, ginger, cucumber) and items I randomly grabbed at the store (coconut, spinach, pineapple). It was honestly delicious. Subsequent recipes were not all winners, given my chaotic ingredient combinations, but regardless of taste, I can say that every single one was shockingly easy to make with this juicer.

You just chop the bigger types of food that need it, like apples, melon, or ginger, throw that in with any leafy greens, and turn the knob. The Nama pamphlet does offer some guidance on the order in which you should add ingredients, but I did not follow it every time and it still worked perfectly.

It was surprisingly satisfying to watch the filtered juice come out one side and the pulp on the other, which you can also use to make ice pops, granola bars, or mix into your dog’s food like I did. What’s more, it’s surprisingly quiet while running, which I consider a huge plus as someone who is sensitive to grating appliance noises.