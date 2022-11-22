BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from Things We Love links if you decide to shop from them. Some items were already owned by our staffers, and others were sent to us for review, but nothing made the cut unless it was actually loved. We hope you love them too. Also, all prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.
I used to associate bidets with luxury. I thought of fancy European hotel bathrooms with a whole separate appliance next to the toilet that was unfamiliar and somewhat intimidating. But with the popularization of bidet attachments in the last few years, these devices are becoming more mainstream right here in the good old USA.
After writing about bidet attachments a while back, I started to understand why companies like Tushy felt the need to help us bring the bidet into any sad, small American bathroom (or even large, beautiful bathrooms — I’m only speaking for my own NYC apartment). Not only do they offer a more effective, gentler wiping experience, but they also allow you to cut back on toilet paper, which is kinder to your plumbing.
Essentially, the reporting sold me, and I finally got one. Nothing too involved, just the most up-to-date version of the original Tushy bidet attachment that had brought them to my attention back in 2017. I truly don’t know what took me so long to try it, but it’s kind of a game changer.
My first major impression was how easy it was to install. In my experience, even when products say that anyone can make, put together, or install them, they’re lying. In this case, I, a human with zero plumbing experience, who is only very slightly handy, was able to install the Tushy bidet attachment in roughly 12 minutes. It was quick and straightforward, and I know I did it correctly because it actually works.
Another immediate plus is that it doesn’t look that obtrusive. It’s a noticeable addition to your toilet setup, but in a fairly subtle way. Really all you see is the little panel to the right of the toilet seat with a cute bamboo knob, and it does not get in the way of any toilet usage.
As far as functionality goes, this model definitely does the trick if you’re simply looking for a spray to the bum. There’s the aforementioned bamboo knob that turns it on and makes the spray increasingly more intense as you twist it to the right, and a switch that you can push up and down to adjust the spray angle. I assume this adjusting allows it to hit the right spot on most bodies, but it also allows me to direct the spray a little bit further forward, which comes in handy at times.
In general, you use the bidet attachment after a bowel movement, and then just pat dry with toilet paper.
I should warn you that the water is cold. There are bidet attachments that can connect to a hot water source, though I know from my previous reporting that they won’t work in every bathroom and the installation can be more complicated. The cold water is a bit of a shock when it makes contact, but I honestly don’t find it that uncomfortable. And I do feel like the bidet attachment allows me to use less toilet paper, which is also a huge perk.
All things considered, I love my little bum sprayer, and there’s not anyone I wouldn’t recommend it to because just about everyone has a bum. I know it may seem a little strange to give as a gift for some people, but if you come from a family like mine that’s very comfortable with poop talk, the recipients will likely be surprised and delighted. Buy one as a treat for yourself, for a friend, for the planet, and for plumbers everywhere.
You can buy a Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment from Amazon for around $109.