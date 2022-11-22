Essentially, the reporting sold me, and I finally got one. Nothing too involved, just the most up-to-date version of the original Tushy bidet attachment that had brought them to my attention back in 2017. I truly don’t know what took me so long to try it, but it’s kind of a game changer.

My first major impression was how easy it was to install. In my experience, even when products say that anyone can make, put together, or install them, they’re lying. In this case, I, a human with zero plumbing experience, who is only very slightly handy, was able to install the Tushy bidet attachment in roughly 12 minutes. It was quick and straightforward, and I know I did it correctly because it actually works.

Another immediate plus is that it doesn’t look that obtrusive. It’s a noticeable addition to your toilet setup, but in a fairly subtle way. Really all you see is the little panel to the right of the toilet seat with a cute bamboo knob, and it does not get in the way of any toilet usage.

As far as functionality goes, this model definitely does the trick if you’re simply looking for a spray to the bum. There’s the aforementioned bamboo knob that turns it on and makes the spray increasingly more intense as you twist it to the right, and a switch that you can push up and down to adjust the spray angle. I assume this adjusting allows it to hit the right spot on most bodies, but it also allows me to direct the spray a little bit further forward, which comes in handy at times.

In general, you use the bidet attachment after a bowel movement, and then just pat dry with toilet paper.