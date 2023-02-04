BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

For content creator Lydia Keating, the pandemic changed everything: She lost her day job, moved from LA back home to a small town in Rhode Island, amassed 1.7 million followers on TikTok , got her master’s in creative writing, and developed severe anxiety about being out in public around lots of people.

When that anxiety started to subside sometime during the winter of 2022, Keating began to dream up a trip to help get back to her authentic self — someone active and adventurous who enjoys meeting and connecting with new people. She was motivated to get back out into the world, but also didn’t want to end up on a prolonged, aimless vacation. So she decided to foster some of her existing skills and interests abroad.

She hatched a plan: one week in Austria and another skiing in Switzerland, then three months surfing the coast of South Africa with an adventure travel group, followed by a final three months of culinary school in Ireland. In total, it would mean more than six months of travel with varied climates and activities. Which forces the question: How on earth do you pack for that kind of trip to remain comfortable and maintain your composure?

All the way from sunny South Africa, Keating told BuzzFeed News how she found the right packing plan to stay calm, cool, and collected during her extensive journey abroad.

The best luggage to fit everything and stay organized