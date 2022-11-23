Gifts I’m Buying For Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

Holiday shopping is honestly hard. Every year, I know I should write down any good gift ideas as soon as they pop into my head. Every year, I forget to do that. And then all of a sudden it’s December and I haven’t bought a thing and I’m scouring the depths of my brain and the internet for gifts to get people that they actually like, goddammit.

I am now in my scouring phase, but I’m proud to say that I’m ahead of schedule this year. Since I assume that other people could use some suggestions, I’m going to share what I’m getting so far for the various people I love.

I truly hope this helps, even if only to inspire some gift ideas or preparation of your own. One more hot tip — if you’re not in a rush, bookmark this and revisit when the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales begin in case you can get a better deal (that will likely be when I actually click the buy buttons as well).

May we all get through this holiday season with a few pennies left in our bank accounts.