We Asked A Celebrity Makeup Artist Which Green Concealers Best Cover Skin Redness

Those of us with redness-prone skin or perhaps permanently splotchy red cheeks (me) know that it presents a uniquely annoying situation to cover up, especially if you’re not a fan of heavier, full-coverage makeup.

Of course I want a “natural” makeup look. In fact, I would love nothing more than to have glowing, even-toned skin without any makeup at all. But my cheeks were cursed with a hint of the same keratosis pilaris I have on my arms. Plus, my whole face generally loves to flush at the smallest hint of cold or dry air, anxiety, embarrassment, or stress. I also break out regularly, and acne can cause skin redness, too.

That is a lot of redness to mask, and I’ve learned that even the most beloved tinted moisturizers or “light” foundations and concealers alone cannot keep it in check. So my interest was piqued when I first heard about literal green-colored makeup products that are designed to cover red skin specifically.

These can be particularly useful for people with rosacea, a common skin condition in which blood vessels enlarge and can cause symptoms like facial blushing, flushing, and redness in general.

How does green makeup work to cover redness?

“The best way to cover up redness is by using some kind of color correction, and that goes back to color theory,” celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert Nydia Figueroa said. “Red and green are opposite in the color wheel, so it just makes sense for green to neutralize redness on the skin.”

While people may think it’s easier to just use a lot of a single product to cover up discoloration, she said that’s actually the harder route. Using a green cream or makeup product prior to applying another type of coverage or foundation is going to give you a better result as far as covering redness.

Whether you need that extra help everywhere or only in targeted areas, it’ll make your makeup look and feel more natural to use a green primer, cream, or concealer first.