OK, so you all know what I’ve decided to get for the majority of the people on my holiday gifting list. But now you’re waiting with bated breath, losing sleep wondering: What is she asking for?

Obviously, this should be an easier list to make, but for some reason I’m struggling this year. No big-ticket items are coming to mind that I’m dying to receive or haven’t already bought for myself. However, there are some trusty old categories like skincare and workout gear or loungewear that I always come back to, because products in these categories are often expensive and I could always use more.

My requests ended up skewing heavily toward those areas with a few randoms sprinkled in, like a furry bucket hat and a humidifier. For the record, I don’t expect to get all of these things, but I’d rather throw a longer list out there so that I don’t know exactly what I’m getting and there’s still some element of surprise. I miss the art of unknown gifting yet also believe it’s helpful to tell people what you want, so this is my compromise.

Anyways, if you happen to have a woman in her late 20s with interests or style similar to mine on your gifting list, this list may be helpful. If not, you can kindly exit this window, although I do believe that anyone can appreciate some comfy clothes and skin hydration come winter. (And really, who couldn’t find a place for a cute table lamp?)

Pajamas I will actually wear to sleep