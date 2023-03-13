My Quest To Find Tampons That Won’t Leak. Period.

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

I have been using tampons since I was 12 years old. That’s roughly 17 years. If we’re assuming that women use around 20 tampons per cycle on average and menstruate every month, that would equate to over 4,000 tampons used thus far in my life. So it’s safe to say that I am experienced in this area.

I’ve tried most of the major players at this point — Tampax Pearl, Playtex Sport, lights, regulars, supers, super pluses, cardboard applicators, pocket-size retractable applicators, applicator-less, and the list goes on.

Inserting a cardboard applicator feels like a cat is clawing its way into my vagina, and it’s impossible for me to get an applicator-less tampon situated comfortably. Up until recently, as long as I had a plastic applicator, I wouldn’t complain.

Tampax Radiant specifically have been my go-tos in my adult life, and they worked perfectly well when I was on hormonal birth control with highly manageable periods. I always found them to be comfortable, though I was really sold by the little sticky tab on the wrapper that allows you to slip the applicator back inside after insertion, dare I disgust anyone by throwing a naked used applicator into a garbage can. The Radiant “CleanSeal Wrapper” system felt more environmentally friendly than my previous method of wrapping applicators in wads of toilet paper prior to disposal, so I stuck with them.

Then came my copper IUD era, and suddenly regular Radiants were not cutting it. Super plus Radiants were not cutting it. On my heaviest day, I cannot be away from a bathroom for more than an hour without bleeding through. Seriously. I forgot to bring a super tampon with me to SoulCycle and, by the end of a 45-minute class, bled through one of the regular Lola tampons they keep in the bathrooms.

As people who menstruate, we take so many precautions to hide the fact that we bleed. We discreetly slip menstrual products from purses into our sleeves before heading to the bathroom at school or work. We don’t wear white. We work through pain . We wrap evidence in toilet paper. When I started bleeding heavily, I grew more and more stressed about how I’d be able to keep up the charade.

I’m not a fan of wearing pads or period underwear , especially while out and about during the day. Most menstrual cups are a risk with my IUD, plus the whole question of how you empty and rinse them in public bathrooms weighs on me. Tampons have always been my clear favorite, the obvious choice, but bleeding through them is a very uncomfortable feeling, appearances aside.

Finally, after over a year of struggling to manage my periods with the same old tampons, I decided to test out three new-wave tampon brands with allegedly innovative designs and better materials. I’m aware that part of the problem is simply my flow, and that once any tampon is filled to max capacity, you’re going to start bleeding through. However, the majority of times that I bleed through, I remove the tampon to reveal a solid amount of white space. The hope is that there are some tampons out there that will at least fully absorb before leaking.

Each of the companies I tried offer subscription options so that you can have your preferred period products automatically delivered every month, with a slight discount for subscribers. I got combination packs to try regular and super options and took note of cost, eco-consciousness, and other supposed perks that set them apart from the likes of Big Tampon.

However, when your period is getting in the way of your life, the priority is absorption and leak protection.

Keeping in mind that every body is different and my experience may give zero insight into your own, here are my very thorough reviews.