Thanks to the utter travesty that is sex education in America and the lack of realism in porn or really any media depictions of sex, sexual pleasure can be hard to come by without some serious research and exploration. If you’re interested in taking the steps to learn what you might actually like, it may be time to bring on the sex toys.

“We still live in a culture that tends to normalize certain kinds of sex and make that expected for everyone,” said Carol Queen, staff sexologist at Good Vibrations, a sex-positive adult toy shop founded in 1977. “Many people don’t understand even now that the clitoris, for people who have one, is the focus of sexual sensation and the path to orgasm. Many people think it’s the vagina, and while plenty of people love vaginal penetration, it’s not the primary way most people with vaginas orgasm.”

In fact, a 2017 study of more than 1,000 people ages 18 to 94 published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy found that only 18% percent of people with vulvas could orgasm from internal stimulation alone. Aside from targeting the clitoris, there are countless other ways to arouse people no matter what lies below the belt.

“Our whole body is covered in nerve endings, so we can experience pleasure in our whole body, not just genitals,” Brooklyn-based sex therapist Carolanne Marcantonio explained. “Oftentimes we go right for the genitals, but there’s a whole world of pleasure to experience from head to toe.”

The number of nerve endings on your body vary, which is why some areas may feel more sensitive than others, but Marcantonio maintains that the brain is the largest erogenous zone.

How to find, choose, and use sex toys

“People’s erotic interests and curiosity are the biggest guideposts to what they might like,” said Queen, who has a PhD in sexology from The Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality, in discussing how to find props that work for you. “If you’re turned on to the idea of playing with just about anything, it’s a sex toy.”

That said, she emphasizes that it’s not safe to insert or use just any item you find around the house on your body. Instead, Queen recommends visiting sex toy shops that were founded to make better quality sexual products available, especially to women.

Marcantonio started her career on the sales floor at sex toy shop Babeland, which requires a monthlong training in the anatomy of pleasure and how to use appropriate language to respect customers’ genders, expressions, and sexualities.

Visiting a sex shop is a great way to find inspiration and consult with knowledgeable staff before making a purchase. If you don’t find exactly what you’re looking for in stores or want to compare different brands and types of products, you can then take your search online.

These days, you can also find sex toys at mainstream stores. In the two years since Erica Minor became the marketing and communications manager, intimate lifestyle company Lelo has partnered with brands like Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and Neiman Marcus.

“We really work hard, especially with our marketing campaigns, to break down the shame and stigma around sex and pleasure but also provide representation,” Minor said. “In the past, it’s only been socially acceptable for a certain minority of the population to talk about sex and express themselves sexually, so we really want to open that up to everybody regardless of their sexual expression, gender identity, race, or sex.”

“I love being able to introduce people to the many ways you can use these vibrators,” said Julia Lopez, lead product engineer at Dame. “People assume it’s just one way, but men love vibrators too.”

Queen agrees. “Whatever you got, whatever you call it — anybody might like vibration,” she said.

In terms of use, most modern sex toys are fairly versatile in how they can come into play, whether used solo or partnered. “We’re only limited by how limited our creativity is,” Marcantonio said. “The sky’s the limit, so really anything can be a couple’s toy. Anything.”

There are also toys that target multiple erogenous zones to help facilitate blended orgasms, which are not as likely to occur from penetration alone.

“Blended orgasms are when more than one erogenous area gets stimulated at the same time, and it can increase the odds of orgasm or strong orgasm,” Queen said. “That thinking allows for us to sort of normalize and explore toys during intercourse or other kinds of sex play to add to the experience.”

Not only can incorporating toys into partnered sex lead to more satisfying experiences, but stepping outside of your comfort zone in a safe space may also have the added benefit of strengthening your connection with a partner.

“Exploring the building of trust and bonding and communication is also a heightened way to experience and build your coupledom,” Marcantonio said.

What materials are best for sex toys

It’s essential for any sex toy to be made of something hypoallergenic and nonporous. Substances that are able to break down or contain irritants should be avoided.

That list may include jelly rubber, which is made from polyvinyl chloride, or other compounds that could contain phthalates, which are potentially carcinogenic chemicals added to plastics to give them flexibility and longevity.

“A lot of sex toys have been made with that [phthalates] and because sex toys aren’t regulated, there's no one telling companies not to use it,” Lopez said. “It’s kind of on the consumer to make sure they are looking up what material the product is made out of, and pretty much every website will tell you what material it is, and then making sure that material is a stable nontoxic one.”

Experts agree that silicone is the way to go, particularly medical-grade silicone, though borosilicate glass (which is shatterproof) and medical-grade stainless steel are also good options if you’re interested in temperature play.

However, keep in mind that some types of lubricants can break down sex toys made of silicone, so use a water-based product in those cases.

How to clean sex toys

Another perk of silicone is that you can sometimes boil them once you remove the motor for maximum disinfection, though in most cases a sex toy cleaner or mild soap and warm water will be sufficient. If you do choose to opt for a toy cleaner, Queen advises against using any with triclosan, which is an antibacterial compound that can be absorbed through your skin or mouth.

Toy cleaners are usable on those made from stainless steel or shatterproof glass as well, but the soap and water method should be sufficiently effective for any kind of waterproof sex toy.