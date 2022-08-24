BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

Plants, like many other things, are subject to trends. Terrariums had their moment a few years ago, and if you grew up in the ’90s, there may have been a weeping fig or Christmas cactus around the house. However, it's unlikely you’ll find either of those inside a millennial or Gen Z home today.

It’s not that weeping figs stopped being good houseplants, they just don’t necessarily fit the current Instagrammable plant aesthetic. And we all know that many people will often make choices, whether good or bad, simply for the ’gram.

People are into houseplants for a variety of reasons — social media clout, a new hobby born out of lockdown boredom, or a desire to improve air quality or care for something that's low stakes compared with a pet or a person.