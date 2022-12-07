Here Are The Games And Gaming Devices That Helped Us Escape Our Hellish Reality This Year

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from Things We Loved links if you decide to shop from them. Some items were already owned by our staffers, and others were sent to us for review, but nothing made the cut unless it was actually loved. We hope you love them too. Also, all prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

Gaming boomed during the height of the pandemic, when many of us were stuck at home. (Remember Animal Crossing’s popularity?) But even now, when more of us are going out and returning to something approaching “normal,” the world is in pretty dire shape, so you’d be excused for still wanting to seek refuge in alternate realities. Which is why we’ve prepared this handy list of fantastic games and gaming accessories for you and those on your holiday shopping list.

Since my video game knowledge pretty much ends in the Guitar Hero era, I recruited our more savvy BuzzFeed News staffers to tell us what they loved on the gaming front this year.