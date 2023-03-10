The Best Products To Declutter According To CleanTok Influencers

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

Mess happens to the best of us. Sometimes we don’t clean it up immediately, and the more clutter builds, the more we avoid even attempting to clean it. That’s what spring cleaning is for, right?

The beginning of spring has become a cultural marker of reset; an opportunity to finally tackle those dirty windows and junk drawers, to rid our homes of things that are taking up precious space. Even the experts who create content about cleaning and organizing their homes on TikTok have some big hauls that they wait for spring cleaning to address.

“I think everyone, no matter how clean you are, or how organized you are, we tend to hold on to things that we may not have even used the past year, so I think spring cleaning definitely is for everybody,” said TikTok cleaning guru Brianna Ancheta .

Danielle Bonney, also known as @momthatlovestoclean , admitted that she doesn’t have a huge spring clean since she keeps her home tidy year-round, but there are definitely bigger, more time-consuming chores that she saves for spring, like cleaning chandeliers and light fixtures, scrubbing under the couch, and washing curtains and even the walls.

Break your spring cleaning down into smaller tasks