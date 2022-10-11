We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. FYI, Amazon deals can sell out fast! Also, some products may not be on sale for the entire two-day event.
Let’s be honest — most of us want to try those trendy health and fitness products that a friend promises will be life-changing or that look chic as hell on Instagram or TikTok. But some things are just a bit too expensive to rationalize buying at full price.
Luckily, Amazon has surprised us with a second Prime Day this year; this one’s called the Prime Early Access Sale, and it’s on Oct. 11 and 12. It’s a nice fall surprise to help you get over your end of summer blues — a sign from the shopping gods to finally take the plunge on that Vitamix blender or Olaplex hair care.
If you aren't an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to snatch up these sales and then decide if it’s worth continuing. (I have a feeling it will be because I don’t know how I would survive without my Prime membership.)
Here are some of the best health and fitness products that are on sale on Amazon right now, including many previously recommended by the BuzzFeed News health team. These sales will be active for a limited time only, so make sure to click that buy button before things go out of stock.
We love a bidet attachment. We could go on and on again about how much toilet paper it saves and how much more gentle it is on your bum, but you should probably just get one to see for yourself. Tushy was iconic in pushing bidets into the mainstream conversation in the US, and its classic spa 3.0 toilet seat attachment is on sale. People love them and maintain that once you go bidet, you’ll never go back to TP alone.
Promising review: “Amazing product! How have I lived without one all these years!?! Never again! I will always have a Tushy! THANK YOU!” —Barbara Madden
You can buy a TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment from Amazon for $75 (originally $109).
Some insider info: We asked everyone on the BuzzFeed News team to tell us about the health and fitness products they really love, and multiple people mentioned these Bala bangles. They’re one-size-fits-all wrist or ankle weights that add hands-free resistance to any workout, and they also happen to look way cuter than any other workout gear I’ve seen.
Promising review: “My wrists are super small, and these are adjustable for the smallest and largest of wrists! Plus they are sleek and stylish. I wear them every time I do cardio and they hold up and are also very comfortable. Highly recommend!” —Shelby
You can buy a set of Bala Bangles from Amazon for around $40 (originally $55).
We just asked some TikTok cooking experts about their favorite kitchen items, and one was the larger version of this Kitchenaid Artisan Stand Mixer. If you’re short on storage space in the kitchen, this mini version is on sale and has thousands of 5-star reviews.
Promising review: “This mini Kitchen-aid mixer is perfect for me. I don’t have a lot of counter space so this size is just right. Does everything the larger size does. I love it!!” —SNovak
You can buy a Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer from Amazon for $259 (originally $380).
In case you didn’t know, physical exfoliants are not it. This is a nonabrasive leave-on exfoliator to get rid of dead skin and improve skin texture and tone. It’s a gentler way to unclog your pores, and many users see results quickly.
Promising review: “I have oily combo & extremely acne prone skin. I started using this every three days instead of 1-2 as my skin is sensitive. On one of the days I use this alone , on the third time around I add grape seed oil as a moisturizer after. After the third time using this, I have seen DRAMATIC results. I feel so confident. My usually enlarged pores are minimal. For my skin type this is the best thing I have ever used!!” —Kristin S.
You can buy Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant from Amazon for $27.20 (originally $34).
Some of our staffers swear by Oral B electric toothbrushes, which are often recommended by both dentists and gum specialists for optimal oral health. This one has some high-tech features that will help you brush gently and efficiently.
Promising review: “I don’t use the Bluetooth capability on this, but it works well. I like that it lights up red to remind me not to brush too hard. The battery lasts a long time on a single charge.” —Zozee
You can buy an Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush from Amazon for around $100 (originally $200).
Few things are more important than healthy air, which is why air purifiers are a great item to snag on sale. They can be seriously life-changing in terms of improving air quality in your home and making it easier to breathe, especially for people with airborne allergies. We featured this one from Levoit in our previous list of the best air purifiers because of the true HEPA filter, app controls, Alexa compatibility, and quiet operation.
Promising review: “I bought two of these for my large bedroom and they do the job very quietly. I highly recommend them.” —DJango
You can buy a Levoit H13 Air Purifier from Amazon for $105 (originally $150).
I used to think a blender was a blender, but after using a hand-me-down from my parents for a year, I can tell you that is not the case. I’ve been dying for an upgrade since I expanded my blender use beyond smoothies into the world of sauces, salad dressings, and particularly faux ice cream recipes I find on TikTok (you can’t use a lot of liquid if you want to get that thick, ice creamy texture, so a high-power blender is essential). A Vitamix blender is honestly the dream, but since they’re so expensive, I’m counting on this sale to make that dream a reality.
Promising review: “I’ve had lots of blenders in the past from other brands and none of them come close to the quality of this blender.” —Kelly Richards
You can buy this Vitamix Blender from Amazon for around $300 (originally $350). You can buy the Professional Series 750 Blender for $400 or 37% off (originally $630).
While Olaplex is an influencer favorite, I’ve heard the most rave reviews from people I actually know who swear by the products. My best friend is convinced that it has completely changed the texture of her hair, making it feel more full, less damaged (she’s a “blonde” if you know what I mean) and less greasy so that she doesn’t have to wash it as much. They’re definitely pricey, but this iconic repairing treatment with over 100,000 impressive ratings on Amazon is the perfect thing to buy on sale (along with the many other Olaplex products that will have deals during Amazon’s Prime Early Access event).
Promising review: “I bleach my hair and I fry it pretty good. Applying this to freshly deep conditioned hair while damp does make a significant difference in the texture and management of my fried hair. It makes it like hair again. I was skeptical but actually found I really like this product but don’t love the price. It smells nice too.” —Austin
You can buy Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 from Amazon for $24 (originally $30).
Most people want whiter teeth, but professional whitening can be pricey. Crest Whitestrips really work, according to over 70,000 Amazon customers and, apparently, many people on social media. These are a #1 Amazon bestseller, and we got some intel that they sell out fast every Prime Day, so buy them as soon as you see the sale hit if you’ve been waiting to give whitening a try.
Promising review: “Works as described! Has even taken out stubborn stains my dentist said she couldn’t remove!” —Bet
You can buy Crest Whitestrips from Amazon for around $30 (originally $46).
This may be the cultiest of the cult-favorite products on sale. The craze around this lip sleeping mask has somehow not died down for five plus years, which is a very long life for a trending beauty product. My boyfriend used to send me pictures when he spotted these little tubs out in the world, and I had to break it to him that pretty much every woman I know has one, so it’s not as exciting of a coincidence as he thought. I use it pretty strictly right before bed, but I know a lot of people who use it as their all-day lip balm for lasting hydration and shine.
Promising review: “I put this on every night before bed. It only takes a little. I have been using the same container for 10 months and still have a good amount left. It looks like it will last a year. I have gummy bear flavor and it smells and taste great! All their flavors sound great.” —Maria
You can buy the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask from Amazon for $17 (originally $24).