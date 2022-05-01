Normally I wouldn’t bother writing an article about something like the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, because unless you live here, why would you care?

But the large, indoor event at the Washington Hilton was back for the first time since 2019 on Saturday night, even though members of the administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive for COVID in recent days. And it was on in the wake of dozens of people reportedly testing positive after the Gridiron Dinner, another Washington-establishment event, earlier this month. Doctor-in-Chief Anthony Fauci even decided he wasn't willing to take the risk of attending. But apparently, the WHCD could not — NOT! — be canceled for a third year in a row.

And so there I was, the day's White House pool reporter in a packed room of hundreds of unmasked journalists, celebrities, politicians, and President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden. Nearly everyone was boozing it up and taking photos of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, acting like it was a totally normal night. For a city that prides itself on having the most rational and analytical minds in the country, this weekend it suffered a collective case of cognitive dissonance, and you really have to question the wisdom of proceeding with the event.

The program’s moment of lucidity came not from Washington’s own Very Serious People, but from the man who was there to make fun of them—Trevor Noah.

“It is my great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation’s most distinguished superspreader event,” joked Noah, who headlined the dinner. “Do you read any of your own newspapers?” The crowd of thousands, seated at table after table packed into a crowded basement ballroom, just chuckled along. Funny! [laughs sobs]

“You guys spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large, indoor gatherings, then the second someone offers you a free dinner, you all turn into Joe Rogan,” Noah said. “Fauci thought it was too dangerous to come tonight. Pete Davidson thinks it’s OK, and we all went with Pete.”