Here Are Nine Bizarre Things Trump Said During A Speech About Street Gangs
"We cannot tolerate, as a society, the spilling of innocent, young, wonderful, vibrant people — sons and daughters, even husbands and wives."
President Donald Trump gave a speech in New York on Friday to law enforcement officers about street gangs, which he wants to crack down on.
"He looks very mean. I said, 'That's what I'm looking for.'"
"He looks very nasty. He looks very mean. I said, that's what I'm looking for," Trump said about the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Tom Homan. "That's exactly what I was looking for."
"Like in the old Wild West, right?"
"One by one we're liberating our American towns. Can you believe that I'm saying that?" Trump said while speaking about MS-13 gang members. "It's like I'd see in a movie. They're liberating a town, like in the old Wild West, right?"
"Don't worry about it."
In a vague comment, Trump referenced issues with other countries, but it was unclear what exactly he was talking about.
"We had some problems with certain countries, still do with a couple, but we'll take care of them, don't worry about it," Trump said.
"I'm a very good builder."
In comments about a key campaign pledge to construct a border wall along Mexico, Trump reminded everyone that he knows how to build stuff.
"I'm a very good builder," Trump said. "You people know that better than most because you live in the area. That's why I'm here."
"They're animals."
"They have transformed peaceful parks and beautiful, quite neighborhoods into blood-stained killing fields," Trump said about gang members. "They're animals. We cannot tolerate, as a society, the spilling of innocent, young, wonderful, vibrant people — sons and daughters, even husbands and wives."
"You can't have everything, boy oh boy."
"Please don't be too nice."
"When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in, rough, I said, 'Please don't be too nice,'" Trump said.
His comments were meant to encourage authorities to rough up undocumented immigrants and gang members suspected of committing crimes.
"New words that we haven't heard too much of: Human traffickers."
"This is a term that's been going on from the beginning of time," Trump said in making his case for a border wall between the United States and Mexico is necessary.
MAGA: Have you heard of it?
"It's called an expression, I'm sure you've never heard of: Make America great again," Trump said, referencing his campaign slogan. "Has anybody heard that expression?"
