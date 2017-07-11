These Seven Top Aides To Donald Trump Have Said His Campaign Had No Connection To The Russians

"We've been going on this Russia-Trump hoax for the better part of a year now, with no evidence of anything," Huckabee Sanders, the White House's deputy press secretary, said in June.

And on Monday, Huckabee Sanders emphasized the White House's position that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"Again, I think I've been very clear, our position is that no one within the Trump campaign colluded in order to influence the election," Huckabee Sanders said.

On Tuesday, she said she stood by her statement.