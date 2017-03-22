This Adorable Pup Named Biden Just Got To Meet Former VP Joe Biden
This is a BFD — a Biden Friendly Doggo.
Former vice president Joe Biden was at the Capitol on Wednesday to celebrate the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act and was greeted by an unexpected guest.
Biden is known for drawing crowds, so someone who wanted to meet him today lined up nice and early to make sure they were in his line of sight.
Meet Biden, the pup.
He showed up to the Capitol with his owner hours early to meet his namesake.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eventually Biden the human appeared. Here he is trying to make a low-key entrance.
All of Biden's waiting paid off.
There's a reason Biden the pup didn't look too starstruck around the former VP.
Smooch!
-
Lissandra Villa is a politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villahuerta@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.