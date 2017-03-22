BuzzFeed News

This Adorable Pup Named Biden Just Got To Meet Former VP Joe Biden

This Adorable Pup Named Biden Just Got To Meet Former VP Joe Biden

This is a BFD — a Biden Friendly Doggo.

By Lissandra Villa

Posted on March 22, 2017, at 12:19 p.m. ET

Former vice president Joe Biden was at the Capitol on Wednesday to celebrate the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act and was greeted by an unexpected guest.

Biden is known for drawing crowds, so someone who wanted to meet him today lined up nice and early to make sure they were in his line of sight.

Meet Biden, the pup.

Biden is a 4-month-old Golden Retriever doggo named after the former vice president.

"I named the dog Biden just because he is probably my favorite politician and favorite elected official," Sydney, Biden's owner, told BuzzFeed News. (Sydney chose not to give BuzzFeed News her last name.) "I really respect Joe Biden even though I don't necessarily align with him politically."

He showed up to the Capitol with his owner hours early to meet his namesake.

His human told BuzzFeed News that today was the most calm Biden had ever been for four hours straight.
His human told BuzzFeed News that today was the most calm Biden had ever been for four hours straight.

Eventually Biden the human appeared. Here he is trying to make a low-key entrance.

"As soon as he saw the dog during the actual speech, he pointed at the dog, tapped his friend and then started like cracking up. Right towards the end, I, like, kind of signaled him, and he, like, gave me a wink to come over," Sydney said.

All of Biden's waiting paid off.

"As soon as I told him his name was Biden, he started kissing the dog, which is like exactly what I expected Biden would do," Sydney said.

Sydney said no one was as excited about Biden the pup as Biden the human.

"As soon as I told him, his face lit up."

There's a reason Biden the pup didn't look too starstruck around the former VP.

As his personal Instagram shows, Biden is a regular on the Hill.

Smooch!

Susan Walsh / AP
