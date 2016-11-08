The 29 Craziest Moments Of The 2016 Election
Election Day is finally here, so here's a stroll down memory lane of what has been a very long, weird campaign.
This was one of the most deeply weird elections in American history.
29. Trump said Clinton might be on drugs.
28. Pepe the Frog became a symbol of white supremacy.
27. Ben Carson just...stood. Waiting.
26. Trump and "The Snake."
Trump's dramatic readings of the lyrics to "The Snake," became a regular feature of his campaign rallies. ("The Snake" is about a woman who cares for a snake in need and ends up getting bitten by it, and Trump used it to stoke fears about immigration and Syrian refugees.)
Anyway, Trump read the poem a lot, and people loved it, and that was a thing that happened.
25. Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned as chairwoman of DNC literally as the Democratic convention was starting.
24. Lincoln Chafee wanted Americans to adopt the metric system.
In terms of purely random moments: Lincoln Chafee thought Americans adopting the metric system was a major issue because he included it in his announcement speech.
23. A bird landed on the podium of a major presidential candidate, and he called it a dove, asking us for world peace.
22. Trump tweeted a picture of a "Frozen" coloring book.
21. "What, like, with a cloth or something?"
20. Trump got into a fight with the pope.
19. A dude climbed Trump Tower.
18. Clinton called half of Donald Trump's supporters bigoted and irredeemable, and/but in a very odd way!
At a fundraiser in New York, Clinton made a controversial statement in which she dismissed half of Trump's supporters as "irredeemable." In this half, she included racists, xenophobes, and homophobes. She later expressed regret for being "grossly generalistic."
17. Gary Johnson didn’t know what Aleppo is.
16. Trump told Hispanics he loves them by tweeting a picture of him eating a taco salad.
15. Ben Carson was a terrible surrogate. Like, the worst.
14. Rubio malfunctions at the debate.
13. Cruz picked Fiorina as his running mate in April even though he lost.
12. Ana Navarro yelling "pussy" while a Trump surrogate gets offended.
The best moment of live cable TV this year.
11. Trump encouraged America to check out a sex tape.
10. Trump said one of his accusers would not be his "first choice."
8. Trump gave out Lindsey Graham's personal phone number.
7. Trump claimed thousands of Muslims cheered on 9/11.
6. Trump suggested Cruz’s dad was involved in the JFK assassination plot.
5. Marco Rubio made a dick joke about Donald Trump.
4. Trump defended his dick size in a GOP debate.
Trump often stood out from the other candidates vying for the Republican nomination because he knew how to steal the spotlight from them, particularly during debates. When Sen. Marco Rubio suggested Trump had a small penis during one of his rallies, Trump used the debate stage to set the record straight.
3. Melania Trump read a speech... plagiarized from Michelle Obama.
2. Clinton nearly collapsed at a 9/11 ceremony.
1. "Grab 'em by the pussy."
