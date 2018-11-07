Washington Rep. Suzan DelBene Will Run For Democratic Leadership

Washington Rep. Suzan DelBene announced on Wednesday she will run to be the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2020 cycle.



DelBene would only be the second female lawmaker to serve in the position. She announced her intention to run in a letter to her fellow Democrats, which was obtained by BuzzFeed News, just a day after Democrats won the House. DelBene, who is little-known nationally, currently serves as a DCCC Finance co-chair.

“Thanks to our efforts, Democrats have won a majority in the House of Representatives, giving us the opportunity to implement an agenda that benefits hardworking Americans. I want to help lead the effort to ensure that we hold the House and expand the map for Democrats in 2020 and beyond,” DelBene said in the letter.

DelBene is the first Democrat to announce a run for the job.

Ben Ray Lujan, the current DCCC chair who helped shepard Democrats into the majority Tuesday night, has not announced whether he will seek to stay on in the position. (Lujan also served in the position for the 2016 cycle, and stayed on despite a disappointing cycle for Democrats).

Democrats have been jockeying for leadership spots for the last couple of months. With the midterms now over, more Democrats are sure to announce leadership bids.

Already on Wednesday, Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette announced a bid for Democratic whip, which would pit her against current Democratic Assistant Leader Jim Clyburn.

DelBene has served in Congress since 2012 and represents a northwest Washington district. She currently serves on the House Budget and Ways and Means committees. She is also a member of the New Democrat Coalition, a moderate group.