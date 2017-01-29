Someone Sent Airport Protesters Pizza And Then The Boxes Were Turned Into Signs

DULLES, Virginia — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at Washington Dulles International Airport to protest President Donald Trump and welcome people arriving at the terminal.

Many people went out of their way to attend the rally at the airport, which is just outside of Washington. And Dulles was just one of the many places people gathered to protest Trump's order blocking travelers from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

But a couple who could not make it themselves called in an order of pizza for their friends to hand out at the airport.

Here are Sarib Mahmood and Nusra Alam handing out the pizza, which did not last very long.