Someone Sent Airport Protesters Pizza And Then The Boxes Were Turned Into Signs

Nothing went to waste.

By Lissandra Villa

Lissandra Villa

Posted on January 28, 2017, at 11:18 p.m. ET

Flight attendants walk past protesters at the international arrivals area of the Washington Dulles International Airport.
Paul J. Richards / AFP / Getty Images

Flight attendants walk past protesters at the international arrivals area of the Washington Dulles International Airport.

DULLES, Virginia — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at Washington Dulles International Airport to protest President Donald Trump and welcome people arriving at the terminal.

Many people went out of their way to attend the rally at the airport, which is just outside of Washington. And Dulles was just one of the many places people gathered to protest Trump's order blocking travelers from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

But a couple who could not make it themselves called in an order of pizza for their friends to hand out at the airport.

Here are Sarib Mahmood and Nusra Alam handing out the pizza, which did not last very long.

Someone ordered five pizzas for these people to hand out to people here. 🍕
Lissandra Villa @LissandraVilla

Someone ordered five pizzas for these people to hand out to people here. 🍕

Alam told BuzzFeed News she had been livestreaming the protest, and her friends, who moved to North Carolina, saw it and wanted to get involved.

"When we saw the crowd gathering at JFK first, and then at Dulles, it was really heartwarming," the man who ordered the pizza told BuzzFeed News. He preferred to remain anonymous.

"We just wanted to show our appreciation for those people who are standing in support of immigrants and refugees," he said.

He added that it was definitely his wife's idea to order the pizza. But the story didn't end when all of the pizza was handed out.

Instead of letting the boxes go to waste, they were recycled into protest signs. Below is Ammara Chaudhry working on her sign.

And they're not letting the pizza boxes go to waste. They are being turned into signs.
Lissandra Villa @LissandraVilla

And they're not letting the pizza boxes go to waste. They are being turned into signs.

Here is Chaudhry, who told BuzzFeed news she ditched a work event to attend the rally, with the final product.

Here's the final product. (The woman who made the sign told me she is dressed up because she ditched a work party t… https://t.co/tuwwLaD37c
Lissandra Villa @LissandraVilla

Here's the final product. (The woman who made the sign told me she is dressed up because she ditched a work party t… https://t.co/tuwwLaD37c

People were also pretty impressed with the pizza gesture.

It all makes me so sad and then I see something like this and I have hope. https://t.co/vExFdx5enf
Jacque Brown @JacqueMBrown

It all makes me so sad and then I see something like this and I have hope. https://t.co/vExFdx5enf

Moved, even!

THE REVOLUTION WILL HAVE PIZZA https://t.co/nIlBkYXg5X
Toni McIntyre @ToniMacAttack

THE REVOLUTION WILL HAVE PIZZA https://t.co/nIlBkYXg5X

Pizza is life. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/7mykyRZRZK
Carlos Avilez @carlosavilez

Pizza is life. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/7mykyRZRZK

