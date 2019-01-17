A Republican Lawmaker Allegedly Yelled At A Democrat: "Go Back To Puerto Rico"

WASHINGTON — A Republican lawmaker yelled at Democratic Rep. Tony Cárdenas to “go back to Puerto Rico” across the aisle on the House floor Thursday.

Steny Hoyer, the second-highest ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, took to the floor later in the day to admonish the Republican. Politico first reported that Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri was responsible for the comment.

“I don’t want any argument, we needn’t debate on this, but unfortunately, at a height I know of a lot of emotion, one of our members — respected member of our caucus, Tony Cárdenas ... who is by the way from California, was met with a call from the other side of the aisle to return to Puerto Rico,” Hoyer said.

“We ought to all be cognizant of the fact that we need to be civil to one another. We need to be polite to one another, even. We can disagree very strongly, and obviously we do on issue to issue ... but I would hope that we could refrain from any implications that have any undertones of prejudice, or racism, or any kind of -ism that would diminish the character and integrity of one of our members.”

According to a statement from Cárdenas, Smith called him later in the day and “took responsibility for the comment and sincerely apologized. I accepted his apology.”

Cárdenas, a California lawmaker who is the chair of the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, was born in Los Angeles and is the son of immigrants from Mexico.

Cárdenas and other lawmakers traveled to Puerto Rico over the weekend for a trip focused at least in part on the devastation of Hurricane Maria, and reportedly included a performance of the Broadway musical Hamilton. Conservatives criticized the delegation as a trip to the beach during the still-ongoing partial government shutdown.