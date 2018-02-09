The Government Briefly Shut Down For The Second Time This Year

After failing to meet its deadline to avoid a shutdown for the second time in three weeks, Congress passed a bill to reopen the government for six weeks. President Donald Trump signed it on Friday morning.

Congress passed a massive bipartisan deal early Friday morning, ending a brief government shutdown that began and ended before most realities of a shutdown set in.

Both the House and Senate passed the deal that will keep the government open through March 23 with bipartisan support, after Sen. Rand Paul blocked the vote late Thursday night, which ultimately led to the shutdown that began at midnight Friday morning.

The House voted 240-186 to end the shutdown just after 5:30 a.m. EST.

The deal — which will keep the government open for 6 weeks and also includes a two-year budget agreement and funding for a number of other programs — was signed by President Donald Trump on Friday morning. Congress pushed to get their votes done so that Trump can sign the bill before federal employees needed to show up to work on Friday, staving off the real effects of a shutdown.

The government will now remain funded at its current levels through March 23, giving lawmakers time to write new spending bills that will prevent future shutdown threats through the end of September.

Paul had stalled the bill in the Senate past the deadline to keep the government open Thursday night. The Kentucky Republican argued that the deal would add too much to the nation’s deficit and that no one had had time to read the massive bill (which spans hundreds of pages) since it was introduced Wednesday night.

But Paul took issue with the much larger budget deal attached to that agreement, which would raise spending for both defense and non-defense programs over the next two years. It also includes $6 billion for fighting the opioid epidemic, disaster-relief money, funding to repair VA clinics, $20 billion for infrastructure programs, and enough funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program to tide it over for a decade.

Like Paul, conservatives in the House have balked at the spending increases in the deal, leaving Republicans in need of Democratic support. Ultimately 73 Democrats supported the bill, allowing it to pass.

“It was pretty much a smorgasbord of spending and policy that got added to this, and so, you know, normally people who eat at smorgasbords all the time are not the healthiest,” Rep. Mark Meadows, the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said Thursday. His caucus has formally opposed the deal.

Reps. Justin Amash and Thomas Massie both joined Paul on the Senate side of the Capitol late Thursday night into Friday morning to cheer him on. “I think with Rand drawing attention to this, there’s more no’s on the Republican side in the House than there were before,” Massie said.