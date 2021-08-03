Democrats in the middle of Tuesday's congressional special primary election in Ohio insist the race is not what it looks like: another round of national progressives versus the party establishment. They argue that narrative is lazy, or at least not the whole of it. But the leading camps in the contest to replace a representative-turned-Biden cabinet member have largely lined up behind expected battle lines — across the same fissure that has haunted the party since the 2016 presidential primary between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

No matter how inconvenient it may be for a party currently holding Congress and the White House, the echo of the race that ended with Donald Trump as president is still there.

On one side is Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and close Sanders ally who has long been considered the top contender for the seat vacated by Rep. Marcia Fudge. On the other is Shontel Brown, the Cuyahoga County Democrat chair and Cuyahoga County Council member who is backed by Clinton. Both are well-known Democrats with local ties, vying for the position in a race that tightened and turned negative as Aug. 3 approached.

“We’ve taken that narrative and really have been able to gain some exposure in that way,” Brown told BuzzFeed News. “That was never the goal, but we knew that the other candidate in this race would draw national attention, right, and so we’ve been able to capitalize on that because many people were pleased to know that there was an alternative choice.”

Toward the end of the phone interview, when asked if there was anything she wanted to add, Brown yielded to her campaign manager. He highlighted that Brown had been driving a lot of their campaign’s communication because of her familiarity with the district. “We feel like that is a very strong contrast to Nina Turner, who’s been running around the country with Bernie Sanders, talking shit on Democrats,” he said.

Since the 2016 primary, when the Sanders campaign gave Clinton an unexpectedly tough fight and opened a chasm in how Democratic politics operates, the party has seen a growing progressive movement that has continued pushing it to the left. Though moderate Democrats are currently the center of gravity for the party (as evidenced by Joe Biden prevailing in the 2020 presidential primary) and though the party is now fixed on wrangling the support of centrist senators to move its agenda forward, the tension within the party and the fight for what its future should look like remains. In the Ohio special election primary, it is now playing an outsize role.

Special elections are nothing special this year. They say little about what may happen in the midterms, which are still over a year away, and voting looks different in an off year, especially ahead of redistricting. Still, the 11th district race currently holds the title for most expensive congressional race this year, according to OpenSecrets, and big names in national Democratic politics are invested. The district encompasses much of the Cleveland area and extends into Akron, with a large Black constituency. And the district is solidly Democrat, with Cuyahoga County going for Biden by more than 30 points in 2020, meaning the winner of the primary will all but determine who will hold the seat.