Nancy Pelosi Is Officially Speaker Of The House Again

Nancy Pelosi is once again Speaker of the House of Representatives after earning a majority of votes from her colleagues on Thursday.

Pelosi, who has served as the top Democrat in the House since 2003 and became the first female Speaker ever in 2007, easily cleared the majority threshold she needed to retake the gavel. Pelosi received 220 votes, while 192 Republicans voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Eighteen members voted for another candidate for speaker, while 3 voted present.

This was the first vote the now Democrat-controlled House took in the new Congress, which convened for the first time Thursday. For Pelosi, it’s an overwhelming vote of confidence from her caucus, after she made deals with some of her loudest Democratic critics to secure the votes she needed. Among the concessions was a promise to step down by 2022.



Pelosi, who received a standing ovation from Democrats and many Republicans, accepted the speaker's gavel from McCarthy. She was joined by members of the California delegation sang a few lines from "California, Here I Come."

"The country knows Nancy Pelosi as an experienced leader with three decades of service and fighter for her causes and true trailblazer," McCarthy said. "Even when we disagree with one another completely, it is important to remember that we are bounded together in a common cause, our love for America."

Pelosi thanked McCarthy and congratulated him, saying, "I look forward working with you in a bipartisan way."

Pelosi congratulated members on winning their elections, saying she is hopeful Congress will work together to pursue progress for all Americans. She also noted the historic moment for women in Congress. "I'm particularly proud to be women speaker of the House of this Congress, which marks the 100th year of women having the right to vote. And we all have the ability and the privilege to serve with over 100 women members of Congress, the largest number in history," she said.



As she prepared to take the oath of office, Pelosi called for her grandchildren and any other kids on the House floor who wanted to, to join her. Dozens of kids surrounded her as Pelosi swore the oath. "I now call the House to order on behalf of all America's children," she said.