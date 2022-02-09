The Democratic Campaign To Take Out Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Is Testing Out A Hero

PHOENIX— Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat, is propped against the driver’s seat of a vehicle and changing into tennis shoes at home in his district. It’s a more practical selection for the parade he’s going to directly after the outdoor town hall in Encanto Park he held on an unusually cold Saturday morning in Phoenix.

Kyrsten Sinema, an influential Senate Democrat who has helped block major portions of the party's agenda, will be up for reelection in 2024. What would have to happen between now and then for him not to run for her job? “There’s a lot of things that could happen. Nothing ever is concluded. I haven't made a decision myself,” Gallego told me. “At the end of the day, it’s really a decision of the voters of Arizona and how they’re feeling. If the voters are happy with what they’re getting, then I’ll be happy. If they’re not happy, then I’ll have to make a decision.”



“But from my experience having town halls, people want responsive government. And this is the kind of thing you’re supposed to be doing,” he added. “That’s not an abnormal thing. That’s your basic job.”

If you’re following the list of complaints that many Democrats in the state of Arizona and beyond have registered against Sinema — whom they first helped elect to the Senate in 2018 and have soured on substantially since she won reelection again in 2020 for standing in the way of Democrats’ agenda — you’ll recognize that that last bit of what Gallego said is a subtweet: Sinema has been notoriously inaccessible. Her office disputes this and pointed to more than a dozen events she has done in recent months, most from November 2021 but a few as recently as January 2022. Some of her constituents, however, say they haven’t been able to get a hold of her, and she’s made little effort to speak with the national press at times when her vote has outsize influence. From voting against including a raise to the minimum wage in a COVID-relief bill, which she did with a thumbs-down and a near curtsy as she cast her vote, to opposing a change to Senate rules that would have allowed Democrats to move forth on voting rights, to getting in the way of President Joe Biden’s signature social spending bill, Sinema has very much played the role of a roadblock (along with Sen. Joe Manchin) in the evenly split chamber. And if you’re at all familiar with Gallego’s growing national profile these days, it’s probably because his name gets tossed around most often as the Democrat most likely to primary Sinema.

During the town hall, he stood with palm trees in the background rustling in the wind as dozens of masked attendees sat in chairs and listened. Some of them, at the invitation of the representative, adjusted their place to sit in the warmer sunlight. Gallego brought up Sinema on his own in the context of voting rights: “The Voting Rights Act needed to pass. It did not pass. And that is a shame on the senators, and I don’t mind saying it. It is a shame on Sen. Sinema because she participated,” he said, which elicited a round of applause from the audience. “It is a shame on Sen. Manchin that they’re not recognizing the real threat that we’re seeing right now.”

It isn’t the first time he’s called out Sinema by name; he’s done it on the House floor, too. He also recently wrote a book, the type of move traditionally seen as a way for candidates to introduce themselves to a bigger audience. Outside of his own behavior teasing the possibility of a run, there’s a “Run Ruben Run” initiative raising money that it promises will go to him if he announces, a “Primary Sinema Project” raising money for grassroots groups focused on holding Sinema accountable. And there’s a “Sinema Primary Pledge” that collected monetary pledges and then began converting them to donations to support a primary challenger once the Arizona senator voted against waiving the filibuster so the Senate could move forward on voting rights legislation with a simple majority.

Whatever Gallego decides to do, it’s clear that for now he’s the canvas onto which many Democrats are projecting their hopes as their disappointment in Sinema continues to grow. Recent polling has been bad news for her, Sen. Bernie Sanders said he is open to a primary and Gallego has said there are others, the Arizona Democratic Party has censured her, and major political players like EMILY’s List have started to distance themselves. “Right now I’m really questioning things that she’s doing,” said Debbie Nez-Manuel, the Arizona Democratic National Committeewoman and a citizen of the Navajo Nation. “I agree with the decision to [censure her], and it’s really important to hold our elected leaders accountable. I agree. I agree that we took the right steps. We need somebody who we elected to be there for us. That’s really important.”

For many Democrats, the hypothetical matchup between Gallego and Sinema has become a way to vent frustration.

And this is the context hanging over Gallego and nearly everything he does, including his town hall. “I like Ruben a lot. I’m hoping he’ll primary Sinema. I’m really unhappy with her,” said Lynda Caglio, a retired paralegal from Phoenix, who said she supported Sinema in 2020. “I don’t think she’s representing Arizona, … and she just wants to be her own little rock star.” Caglio, who said she was upset that Sinema is “aligning herself too much with the Republican agenda,” was the very first town hall attendee I spoke with. She brought up Sinema entirely on her own. She was not the only one.

"I know there is a potential for him to run for Senate, and so if he does I will absolutely back him over our current senator,” Johnathan Robinson, a music teacher in Phoenix, said when asked why he’d attended Gallego’s town hall.