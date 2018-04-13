House Republicans Aren’t Defending Rod Rosenstein

“I know Rosenstein has not been as helpful from what we’re doing to try to get our stuff done, but whether that rises to the level of if he should be fired, that’s really a question for the president.”

As the noise that President Trump might fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein gets louder, House Republicans are atypically quiet on the subject, even as many in the party have forcefully backed and defended special counsel Robert Mueller.

Some have hinted that firing Rosenstein, the number two official at the Department of Justice, who oversees the Russia investigation, just wouldn’t be as offensive as firing Mueller, in part due to complaints that he’s slow-walked document production to critical Capitol Hill committees. A source inside the White House is already pointing to the document issue as a potential justification for firing, should Trump choose to do so.

“To me, he has the right to fire either one of them,” said New York Rep. Peter King, a Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, who said he hopes Trump doesn’t fire Rosenstein. “And Rosenstein, I think, has been particularly uncooperative in dealing with House and Senate committees. Having said that, I just think politically it would be counterproductive.”

Since news broke earlier this week that federal agents executed search warrants on Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, multiple news outlets have reported that Trump was considering firing Rosenstein. Rosenstein reportedly was involved in Mueller’s referral of information about Cohen to federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who obtained the search warrants. With Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused, oversight of the special counsel’s investigation has fallen to Rosenstein. NBC reported Friday that Rosenstein had told his colleagues he was prepared for Trump to fire him.

Both the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees have had conflict with Rosenstein for months. House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes threatened to hold Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt — and even to launch impeachment proceedings — if members weren’t given access to a document they wanted. And the House Judiciary Committee has had its own drama, with the Justice Department missing a subpoena deadline earlier this month.

“I know Rosenstein has not been as helpful from what we’re doing to try to get our stuff done, but whether that rises to the level of if he should be fired, that’s really a question for the president,” Texas Rep. Mike Conaway, the Republican leader of the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation, said Thursday.

“I wouldn’t have as much heartburn over Rosenstein, I’m just not sure how much you get with that,” Iowa Rep. Steve King, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said.

But despite the attention on DOJ, other Republican members of the House insist, like some of their Senate counterparts, that the president won’t fire either Rosenstein or Mueller.

“I can’t tell you what the response from Congress would be. I don’t think he’s going to do either one,” South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, who sits on both the intelligence and judiciary committees, said Thursday when asked if he thought the response from Congress would be more muted if Trump fired Rosenstein as opposed to the special counsel.

“It’s not going to happen. I’m confident that he will come to his senses and not do that,” Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a member of the intelligence committee, told BuzzFeed News when asked about the possibility of Trump firing Rosenstein or Mueller. “None of it is OK. Neither one of them. They don’t deserve it, they’ve done nothing to merit firing. It would be two very bad decisions.”

CNN reported this week that the White House was working on talking points to undermine Rosenstein’s credibility, related to whether his involvement in the firing of former FBI director James Comey meant he was conflicted from overseeing the Russia investigation. On April 11, Trump tweeted that Rosenstein was even more conflicted than Mueller.