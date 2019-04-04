The House Plans To Sue Over Trump’s National Emergency To Build A Wall

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives plans to sue the Trump administration over the president’s national emergency declaration to build a wall on the southern border, House Democratic leadership announced Thursday.

President Donald Trump declared the national emergency in February in an attempt to stitch together money to build the wall. Democrats have long argued this is an unconstitutional expansion of presidential powers, by taking money Congress already dedicated to other programs to build a wall Congress has repeatedly rejected. Both the House and Senate passed a resolution that would reject the national emergency declaration, but were unable to overcome Trump’s veto.

House Democrats had left the door open to legal action if the resolution failed.

"The House will once again defend our Democracy and our Constitution, this time in the courts,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Thursday. “No one is above the law or the Constitution, not even the President."

The House plans to argue that Trump violated the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution, Pelosi said in her statement. "The President's action clearly violates the Appropriations Clause by stealing from appropriated funds, an action that was not authorized by constitutional or statutory authority,” she said. “Congress, as Article I – the first branch, co-equal to the other branches – must reassert its exclusive responsibilities reserved by the text of the Constitution and protect our system of checks and balances.”

The Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group, made up of House leadership from both parties, voted to authorize the lawsuit, Pelosi’s statement said.

“We authorized,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told BuzzFeed News after votes on Thursday. “I presume we’ll follow through on that.”

The House’s Office of General Counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when they plan to file the lawsuit.

There are already multiple lawsuits in federal courts across the country challenging Trump’s declaration of a national emergency and his plan to access billions of dollars outside of the congressional appropriations process to fund border wall construction. Legal advocacy group Public Citizen was first in court, filing suit hours after Trump announced the emergency declaration in a Rose Garden ceremony on Feb. 15.

A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general, led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, brought a lawsuit the following week, and other cases were filed in the days and weeks after Trump’s announcement by environmental groups, landowners along the US–Mexico border, and the city of El Paso, Texas.

No judge has ruled on the substance of these challenges to date.

Congress designated $1.375 billion for border barrier construction earlier this year. Trump’s plan would involve reprogramming an additional $2.5 billion from Department of Defense counterdrug efforts, $600 million from the Treasury Forfeiture Fund, and $3.6 billion in military construction funds. Accessing the military construction money required the declaration of a national emergency; tapping the other sources of funds did not.