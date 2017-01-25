House Democrats Ask State Election Officials For Proof Of Trump's Voter Fraud Claims

Reps. Elijah Cummings, Robert Brady and James Clyburn announced Wednesday they are sending letters to 102 chief election officials across the country requesting information on illegal voting.

WASHINGTON — Three House Democrats have taken the first congressional action to address President Donald Trump's voter fraud claims by seeking information about specific instances where voter fraud may have occurred.

Reps. Elijah Cummings, Robert Brady and James Clyburn announced Wednesday they are sending letters to 102 chief election officials in all 50 states requesting information about any instances in which illegal votes were cast during the election.

Their letters ask for information (if available) including details such as name, date, polling location, reason a voter's ballot was illegal and result of prosecution. But the Democrats do not appear hopeful they will receive much feedback from the election officials.

“President Trump’s outrageous claim that millions of people have voted illegally is unconscionably dangerous to the future of our democracy. He has no proof for his assertions but eligible voters all across the country will suffer as a result. His comments denigrate the memory of those fought and died to secure the franchise for future generations,” Brady said in a statement.



Their query is timely: Early Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted that he would be calling for an investigation into voter fraud, something his press secretary, Sean Spicer, failed to commit to when he was pressed on the point by reporters on Tuesday. But to date there is no evidence to support his claims of widespread voter fraud.