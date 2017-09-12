Here's What It's Like To Wait For Hours For Gas In Florida

NAPLES, Florida — Isidro Lozano Jr. is a Naples, Florida, resident going nowhere fast.



He was sitting in the back of his pickup, in a line of at least 25 vehicles at the Marathon Gas station on Tamiami Trail East. He was going on hour three.

Lozano chatted with people to pass the time. Others played rap music. At the center of the winding queue was debris from the gas station’s metal canopy, thrown to the ground by Irma’s hurricane-force winds on Sunday.

“Patience, it’s always got to take patience. A lot of people don’t have it, but you have to have patience,” Lozano explained.

“If it was just me, nah… to hell with it, you know, I would have just stayed at home and everything and just relaxed a little bit till this is over, but for [my mother]” — he was waiting to fill several gas containers — “I have to have those cans full. And that’s the only reason I’m here.”

Naples took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma on Sunday, and there was a run on fuel in the days-long buildup to the storm, with Florida officials pleading with coastal communities to the east — then west — to pack up and go.

Then the storm hit, and brought with it power outages to millions of people and businesses. At the Marathon Gas station — where a gallon of unleaded was going for $2.76 — people were waiting in line for the generator to be fixed so the attendant could actually pump the gas.