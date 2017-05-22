Democrats Who Watched Clinton Impeachment Don’t Want To Make The Same Mistakes With Trump

Even as their base and some members are calling for impeachment, Democrats are wary of getting ahead of themselves, having seen how the rush to impeach hurt Republicans during the Clinton era. If it appears that “we’re just responding negatively to what he said in the campaign,” one Democrat said, the party will make Trump voters feel like “they’re being looked down on and dismissed.”

As Washington Democrats are beginning to talk about impeaching President Donald Trump, many of the party’s leaders in Congress are saying it’s far too early — in large part because many of them watched the process turn sour for Republicans during the Clinton years.



While progressives and a few Democratic members of Congress are embracing the subject, including Rep. Al Green, who hosted a town hall in his Texas district to discuss impeachment this weekend, most congressional Democrats are still fervently hanging on to the emergency brake.

“I remember back then thinking that impeachment proceedings against President Clinton were ridiculous. And I thought, and many on our side thought, that it [was] part of dirty politics, political ploy,” New York Rep. Eliot Engel told BuzzFeed News. “And so I really think that impeachment really comes as a last resort, not a first resort.”

Leadership in particular has held on tightly to a message that it is too early for impeachment talk (although Rep. Joe Crowley, chairman of the Democratic Caucus, did recently say, “members can come to their own conclusions”).

“I think some people recognized that Republicans overreached and it blew back [on] them,” said Scott Mulhauser, a longtime senior Democratic aide in the Senate, of Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment. (Clinton was technically impeached by the House, sending the case to the Senate, which acquitted him a few months later in early 1999.)

Mulhauser noted, however, that Trump’s situation is different than Clinton’s, and “impeachment proponents clearly believe the bigger and more significant issues at play make this demonstrably different.”

“I think the facts are very different in this situation involving a foreign country. This is of major proportion,” Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur told BuzzFeed News.

Through their experience with Clinton’s impeachment, Democrats gained insight into the process. Among their takeaways was learning how easily impeachment can attain a partisan air.

“I think you can get caught up in the hysteria of the moment … runaway horses, you know, you get caught up in that,” New York Rep. Peter King, a Republican who voted with Democrats against Clinton’s impeachment, told BuzzFeed News. “I felt strongly that the allegations against the president did not involve abuse of his office and were not the types of high crimes and misdemeanors that were contemplated in the constitution.”

King said there’s no evidence against Trump yet: ”You hope that people learn from history, and to me, impeachment is such a drastic step.”

Clinton’s impeachment was not viewed favorably by the public. In the 1998 midterm elections (when the president’s party has historically lost seats in all but a handful of elections), Democrats actually gained five seats in the House and held steady in the Senate in what was widely viewed as a rebuke to the GOP’s push for impeachment. Just a month later, House Republicans voted to impeach the president on two counts.

“The impeachment of President Clinton helped President Clinton’s party very substantially. [Republican Rep. James] Rogan and I had adjoining districts [in California], people thought I was more vulnerable, he’s not here anymore,” Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman told BuzzFeed News, referring to the post-impeachment 2000 election, in which Democrats gained one House seat overall and another four in the Senate.

Many Democrats say they are trying to avoid the appearance of a witch hunt by not calling for impeachment prior to an investigation. And as the minority party, they recognize that they cannot move ahead with impeachment without Republican support anyway. Calling for impeachment too early could alienate GOP allies on impeachment down the road, should investigators uncover more serious wrongdoing.