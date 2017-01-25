Democrats Say They Could Get Behind A Voter Fraud Investigation — To Prove Trump Wrong

"They're making these allegations, but we're going to the attorney generals and saying, is there voter fraud, and what proof is there?" asked Rep. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his administration have repeatedly claimed there was widespread voter fraud during the 2016 election without any evidence to support it, and at least one high-ranking Democrat wants to Trump to show proof.



Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told BuzzFeed News that his staff are currently working on writing to all attorneys general in the country to get more information.

"They're making these allegations, but we're going to the attorney generals and saying, is there voter fraud, and what proof is there?" Cummings said. "So yeah, I think there should be [an investigation]."

While there are currently no public calls on the Hill for an investigation to debunk the administration's claims, some Democrats say they could get behind the initiative.

"We need to deal in a factual environment, and it's pretty obvious that there were no illegal votes cast in this election," Missouri Rep. Lacy Clay told BuzzFeed News about Trump's claims. "That calls into question the integrity of our election, and it's just not true."

As recently as Monday, when Trump met with congressional leaders, he reiterated his false claim that millions who voted illegally cost him the popular vote. On Tuesday, Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary, told reporters during a press briefing that the president still believes that is the case.