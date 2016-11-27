Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Have Taken Their Message To The Capital

“We decided to bring the fight to Washington, DC, because they don’t want to take the time out of their day to come to us."

WASHINGTON — Protesters opposed to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline sounded their message in the nation's capital on Sunday with a huge march through the streets of Washington, DC.

Hundreds of demonstrators began rallying outside the Department of Justice, which Sen. Cory Booker has urged to investigate the police tactics used against protesters at the Standing Rock site in North Dakota, where the pipeline is being built.

The marchers then followed a route that took them by the Trump International Hotel, the White House, and on to the National Mall, near the base of the Washington Monument.

"We decided to bring the fight to Washington, DC, because they don't want to take the time out of their day to come to us," said Laundi Keepseagle, one of the event coordinators, in an interview with BuzzFeed News.

Keepseagle, who said the rally was organized in about two weeks, expressed surprise at the number of people who had turned out for the event.

The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline would stretch 1,172 miles and carry crude oil through underground pipes on sacred Native American land.

On Friday, officials said they would soon be closing the area in North Dakota where protesters have been camping, opening instead a "free-speech zone" nearby.



While Sunday was a clear day, the weather in DC was in the 40s. Demonstrators held signs and broke into chants throughout the rally, including chants of "Water is life."

Many well-known activists gathered to help spread the message, from Dolores Huerta, prominent labor and civil rights leader, to Shailene Woodley, star of the Divergent series.